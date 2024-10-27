Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Conversation Africa

    Polluters must pay: how COP29 can make this a reality

    By Become an author,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1emp_0wO62w9x00
    A protest against climate change and subsidies to fossil fuel companies in Nairobi, Kenya. Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images

    The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) takes place in Azerbaijan in November 2024. The annual climate change conference must focus on holding corporations and countries accountable for greenhouse gas emissions.

    The “polluter pays” principle has been a key part of climate discussions for years. It says a polluter should bear the costs of managing its pollution, to prevent damage to human health and the environment.

    Although the principle is widely accepted in theory, it hasn’t been put into practice consistently, or enforced. Many of the largest polluters continue to operate with little or no financial consequence for the damage they cause.

    Many countries, especially developing ones, have been left to bear the costs of climate adaptation and mitigation, despite being the least responsible for global emissions.

    COP29 will have to show more political will and commitment to achieve the drastic emission reductions needed to limit global warming. The stakes have never been higher. The world is heating up rapidly. On 17 November 2023, the global temperature exceeded 2°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time ever in modern recorded history.

    Failing to stop all greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 could cost the African continent US$50 billion annually. It is also expected to cause some 250,000 deaths a year globally between 2030 and 2050. Africa would be badly affected.

    From my perspective as a professor of environmental science who has researched fossil fuel pollution and its impact on communities in South Africa, I believe that COP29 could robustly advance measures that hold polluters responsible for their emissions.

    Taxing polluters, making polluters pay for past pollution, and creating space for courts to award climate damages are some measures COP29 should agree to.

    The problem with previous COPs

    Earlier COPs have set ambitious climate goals. Attending COP17 in Durban, South Africa in 2011, I observed how this meeting resulted in the setting up of a working group on the Durban Platform for Enhanced Action. The group developed a plan and actions for mitigation efforts by all countries that attended the conference.

    That was not enough to secure immediate, drastic and unprecedented annual emission reductions at the source from major polluters. Greenhouse gas emissions continued.

    The legally binding Paris Agreement 2015, adopted at COP21, set more ambitious climate goals: 196 countries agreed to limit global warming to well below 2°C.

    But the signatory countries only need to make voluntary commitments (Nationally Determined Contributions) to reduce emissions. They can choose to not meet these commitments without facing penalties.

    Many have fallen short on their promises. For example, the United States – the major emitter of greenhouse gases globally – withdrew from the Paris Agreement in 2017, citing economic harm. But it faced no penalties or sanctions for leaving.

    Measures to strengthen the ‘polluter pays’ principle

    COP29 presents another opportunity, possibly the last, to hold corporations and countries responsible for their emissions. This is a crucial step towards achieving climate justice and reducing temperature rises. COP29 must introduce enforceable penalties for major polluters that fail to meet their emissions targets. These could include:

    Ending fossil fuel subsidies

    Climate accountability is about ensuring that those who have polluted heavily are held responsible for their actions. The top 20 fossil fuel companies have been responsible for 35% of global emissions since 1965. Globally, fossil fuel subsidies were US$7 trillion in 2022, compared to US$4.5 trillion in 2015. These subsidies encouraged continued greenhouse gas emissions by the fossil fuel industry, and should be ended.

    Mandatory climate finance liability mechanisms

    COP29 should push for a global climate liability framework. This would make it compulsory for corporations responsible for large-scale emissions to compensate affected regions. Models to follow are the liability schemes for oil spills or other environmental disasters, where companies are obliged to pay for clean-up costs and damages.

    Major polluters should contribute to a global fund for climate damages. This could finance climate adaptation and mitigation and loss and damage initiatives.

    Carbon pricing and taxation for emissions at source

    Carbon pricing calculates the public cost of floods or drought caused by climate change damage. COP29 needs to expand it to reflect the true environmental and social costs of carbon emissions so polluters pay for this damage.

    Carbon tax is when the government sets a tax that polluters must pay for every tonne of greenhouse gases they emit. This makes it more costly to pollute with incentive to adopt cleaner technology. For example, Sweden levies the highest carbon tax rate at €116.33 (US$137) per tonne of carbon emissions, and this has helped reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

    However, I argue that cap-and-trade systems and emissions trading must be abandoned, since they have largely failed to sufficiently curb emissions and have allowed industries to continue with “business as usual”. In some instances cap-and-trade has made environmental injustices worse. For example, the Bisasar landfill site in Durban, South Africa (Africa’s largest dumpsite) has led to greater waste generation in order to generate methane for carbon credits.

    Legal accountability for climate damage

    COP29 should emphasise the role of the International Court of Justice and other international legal bodies in addressing cases of environmental harm and awarding climate-related damages. New international legal frameworks are needed. These should allow for climate-related lawsuits to be brought against governments, corporations and others responsible for excessive emissions. Past legal victories, such as the 2021 ruling by a Dutch Hague District court ordering Royal Dutch Shell to reduce its emissions by 45% by 2030, set a powerful precedent.

    Financial transparency regulations

    COP29 should call for stricter corporate financial disclosure laws. Expanded frameworks such as the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures could compel companies to report on environmental degradation, resource extraction, and emissions they cause. This transparency would help governments and international bodies identify polluters and enforce climate reparations more effectively.

    Accountability for historical emissions

    Fossil fuel companies, which have been largely unregulated for many years, should be held accountable for their past emissions. COP29 can create a mechanism to compel these companies to pay into a formal global “climate reparations” fund.

    Moving forward at COP29

    The international community must establish robust mechanisms that ensure accountability from major greenhouse gas emitters. This involves compelling financial contributions from high-emission nations and corporations. These will fund climate mitigation and adaptation efforts in vulnerable communities.

    The success of COP29 will depend on the collective will of governments and corporations to embrace the principles of justice, equity and transparency. This will ensure that the burden of addressing climate change does not fall solely on the shoulders of those least responsible, such as countries in Africa.

    Related Search

    Cop29 climate conferenceGreenhouse gas emissionsFossil fuel pollutionClimate change adaptationGreenhouse gasSouth Africa

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    End of coal in South Africa: what 100,000 workers will need when their jobs go
    The Conversation Africa7 days ago
    Refugees in east Africa suffer from high levels of depression, making it harder to rebuild lives – new study
    The Conversation Africa20 days ago
    GDP is an outdated way of measuring the health of the economy – it doesn’t reflect the health of people or the planet
    The Conversation Africa1 day ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Does parrot farming protect wild species? Wildlife trade researchers review the evidence
    The Conversation Africa16 days ago
    4 Cannabis Myths That Need To Die
    L.A. TACO3 hours ago
    Joe Biden in Africa: US president has ignored the continent for his entire term – why he’s visiting Angola
    The Conversation Africa12 days ago
    Britain has neglected Africa and the Commonwealth for over a decade: 4 ways it can reset relations
    The Conversation Africa21 days ago
    Africa’s famous Serengeti and Maasai Mara are being hit by climate change – a major threat to wildlife and tourism
    The Conversation Africa26 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Sudan at war: the art of peace talks and why they often fail
    The Conversation Africa27 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune11 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Zimbabwe’s water supply is in crisis: how political interference and underfunding did the damage
    The Conversation Africa6 days ago
    War and the supernatural: former Congolese soldiers recall the ritual practices used to prepare for battle
    The Conversation Africa7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Freedom for Chagos islands: UK’s deal with Mauritius will be a win for all
    The Conversation Africa25 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza18 days ago
    Consumer alert issued regarding new limits on rent hikes
    The HD Post13 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Kenya’s laws make it a crime to attempt suicide – this hurts vulnerable people
    The Conversation Africa21 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Advocates for homeless rail against Englewood City Council
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Zimbabwe’s ZiG: devaluations won’t fix a currency that’s in trouble because of government overspending
    The Conversation Africa8 days ago
    Public transportation to mountain parks: Mayor, council discuss Denver to Red Rocks pilot program
    David Heitz6 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post20 days ago
    Nuer people have a sacred connection to birds – it can guide conservation in Ethiopia and South Sudan
    The Conversation Africa13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy