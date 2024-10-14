Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Conversation Africa

    Tito Mboweni: South African Minister and Reserve Bank governor who drove significant economic reforms

    By Become an author,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DLV7y_0w5xycmQ00
    Tito Mboweni played a key role in democratic South Africa’s economic policies. Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images

    Tito Mboweni, former South African Reserve Bank Governor, Minister of Finance, and Minister of Labour was arguably one of the country’s most consequential economic policymakers and drove several significant economic reforms.

    Mboweni passed away on 12 October 2024 after a short illness.

    Born on 16 March 1959, he received a Bachelor of Arts in Economic and Political Science from the National University of Lesotho in 1985. He had attended the University of the North between 1979 and 1980 but left South Africa to go into exile in his second year of studies. In 1987, he obtained a Master of Arts in Development Economics from the University of East Anglia in the UK.

    He began his career in government as Minister of Labour in President Nelson Mandela’s 1994 administration. As the first Minister of Labour in the new democratic South Africa, he took several steps to improve the relationship between business and labour.

    Among these were major legislative reforms, including the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, Labour Relations Act, Mines Health Safety Act and the NEDLAC Act, designed to improve cooperation between different “constituencies” – labour, business, and government.

    He was appointed as the Eighth Governor of the South African Reserve Bank in 1999. In this role he introduced inflation targeting and presided over the first monetary policy committee meetings. This substantially modernised the Bank’s approach. For instance, Mboweni introduced a monetary policy statement outlining the reasons for the Bank’s decisions. These were televised, bringing new transparency to the conduct of monetary policy. Before this, the bank’s targeted monetary policy aggregates, and its communications, were made through printed documents.

    Monetary Policy Forums took monetary policy to many parts of the country, bringing a new openness and engagement between the Bank and ordinary South Africans.

    He held the position of Governor until 2009. But his legacy endures. The South African Reserve Bank is highly regarded across the world, with an inflation rate that is firmly within the target range and well-anchored inflation expectations.

    As finance minister

    Shortly after Cyril Ramaphosa was inaugurated as President of the Republic of South Africa in 2018, the then Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene resigned. The President appointed Mboweni as Minister of Finance in October 2018.

    Mboweni made three consequential decisions in South Africa’s economic policy trajectory.

    The first was the decision, in 2019, to freeze government wages from 2020. He was alarmed by the rapid and unsustainable increase in government wages. Together with slowing economic growth, this led to a fiscal position that was deteriorating at an alarming pace. The wage freeze ultimately started the slow return to the fiscal rectitude that had been the hallmark of the period of government before Jacob Zuma became president in 2009.

    The second, also in 2019, was the publication of a paper on economic growth. It was known officially as “Economic transformation, inclusive growth, and competitiveness: Towards an Economic Strategy for South Africa”.

    Unofficially it was known as the “Tito Paper”.

    This set out a programme of much-needed economic reforms – including steps to lift the restrictions on private power generation. In the six years since the publication of the policy paper (and the subsequent reforms), a total of 6 GW of non-Eskom electricity has been added to the grid, saving South Africa six stages of load-shedding.

    Other recommendations of the paper are being followed, including those for rail, telecommunications and ports.

    The third was the introduction of a comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This included a significant expansion of the grants system, with a Social Relief of Distress grant pegged at R350 per person per month. Research by the NIDS-CRAM initiative, led by Dr Nic Spaull of Stellenbosch University, has highlighted how the grant positively affected millions of people’s lives.

    Enduring legacy

    It is difficult to think of any other economic policymaker who has left such an enduring legacy.

    Stellenbosch University awarded him an honorary doctorate in 2010 and appointed him Professor Extraordinary of Economics from 2002 to 2005 . He was a frequent participant at Bureau for Economic Research conferences. There, his engaging speaking style made him a popular drawcard.

    His love of red wine and engaging conversation made him a popular visitor at the university. In 2010, he spent time at the Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Studies as part of a research group working on the global financial crisis and its consequences for democracy.

    This is an edited version of a tribute published by the Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Lesotho needs constitutional reforms to help gain political stability – but the latest attempt is flawed
    The Conversation Africa24 days ago
    Joe Modise biography dismisses corruption claims against the former South African defence minister
    The Conversation Africa28 days ago
    Why pay tax? African study finds trust in government is key
    The Conversation Africa15 days ago
    War affects girls and boys differently: what we found in our study of children in the DRC
    The Conversation Africa22 days ago
    Ray McCauley, the bodybuilder turned pastor who introduced the prosperity gospel to a new South Africa
    The Conversation Africa1 day ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Freedom for Chagos islands: UK’s deal with Mauritius will be a win for all
    The Conversation Africa12 days ago
    Kenya’s laws make it a crime to attempt suicide – this hurts vulnerable people
    The Conversation Africa8 days ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Mysterious South African cave painting may have been inspired by fossils
    The Conversation Africa27 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Food scarcity in Liberia: how women who run households cope
    The Conversation Africa13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Western media outlets are trying to fix their racist, stereotypical coverage of Africa. Is it time African media did the same?
    The Conversation Africa15 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Postlast hour
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Kenya’s whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption: how a new law could protect them
    The Conversation Africa21 days ago
    Britain has neglected Africa and the Commonwealth for over a decade: 4 ways it can reset relations
    The Conversation Africa8 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz22 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy