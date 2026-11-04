Christmas with a Purpose concert to benefit local charity

Armor Gold Cables is bringing a new Christmas concert to Loudon County, featuring three well-known musicians who will take the stage to raise money for charity.

The concert, called “Christmas with a Purpose,” will benefit Cold Hands Warm Hearts, a charitable organization that supports homeless, low-income and marginalized individuals, according to information provided by organizers.

“It fills our hearts,” said Pamela Zastrow, co-owner of Armor Gold Cables. “Giving back, getting involved and being good stewards of God’s money in ways that bless others is what it’s all about for us.”

The concert will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at The Venue in Lenoir City and will feature musicians Casey James, Mark MacKay and Morgan Myles.

James first gained national attention as a top-three finalist during Season 9 of “American Idol.” He has since toured with Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Delbert McClinton. Christmas with a Purpose will mark his third charity concert in Loudon County in recent months.

“I’ve grown roots down here. I love this area, and I’ve made some incredible friends,” James said. “God has given me talents, and I want to use them, and share my love for Jesus with the people around me. Whenever I get the chance to help make someone’s life a little better, I’m truly thankful.”

MacKay has performed with such artists and groups as the Steve Miller Band, REO Speedwagon, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw and Gary Allan.

Myles, a country-soul singer-songwriter, finished among the top three contestants during Season 22 of NBC’s “The Voice.” She has also made her Grand Ole Opry debut.

James said he looks forward to sharing the stage with the two other musicians.

“I feel extremely blessed to know artists who are willing to go the extra mile and use their talents for the greater good,” James said. “Sharing the stage with people who care about this cause as much as I do makes the night even more special.”

Pamela and Mark Zastrow, owners of Armor Gold Cables, said they hope the concert will draw strong community support and raise money to help those in need during the holiday season.

“Christmas isn’t always warm and fuzzy for everyone,” Mark Zastrow said. “For many people, it’s one of the hardest times of the year, and blessing those who are struggling is the heart of this event. The musicians performing share our beliefs and feel the same way, and that makes it even more meaningful.”

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at The Venue in Lenoir City. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the concert is expected to conclude around 9:30 p.m.

Organizers said additional donation opportunities will be available during the event, and sponsorships are still being sought.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available at buytickets.at/christmaswithapurpose.