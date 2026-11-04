Concert at Patriot Church raises funds for women's clinic

Musician and former “American Idol” finalist Casey James performed Sunday, Oct. 25, at Patriot Church in Lenoir City, helping raise more than $6,500 for Alliance Women’s Clinic.

“It was fantastic. We had a full house,” Patriot Church Pastor Ken Peters said. “We raised over $6,500 for the Alliance Women’s Clinic.”

Peters said Alliance Women’s Clinic is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women facing difficult circumstances, including those who are pregnant and considering abortion.

“I think there’s no greater cause to save babies and women at the same time,” Peters said. “And, this ministry (Alliance Women’s Clinic) does it all for free. They take care of girls in trouble.”

The church requested a minimum donation of $25 per person at the door, but Peters said many attendees contributed more than the suggested amount. The money raised will help the clinic continue its work and support the completion of its building in Lenoir City.

“We’re helping them finish their building in Lenoir City, and this gave them a good shot in the arm in that direction,” Peters said.

James also contributed to the fundraising effort by donating his time and performance, while Patriot Church provided the venue at no charge.

“Casey James did this for nothing, and the church offered the building for nothing,” Peters said.

Peters said Patriot Church hopes to organize additional fundraising events in the future to continue supporting Alliance Women’s Clinic and its work in the community.