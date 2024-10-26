Open in App
    Reports: Utah State star WR Jalen Royals (foot) done for season

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CE3A_0wNc240600

    Utah State standout receiver Jalen Royals will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Royals has 55 receptions for 834 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. Royals has recorded four consecutive 100-yard outings, compiling 40 catches for 666 yards and five touchdowns during the streak. He had a career-best 211 receiving yards against Boise State on Oct. 5 and made a career-high 11 catches for 188 yards in last week's loss to New Mexico. Royals has eight career 100-yard outings for Utah State. He led the Mountain West with 15 receiving scores last season while catching 71 passes for 1,080 yards. Utah State (1-6, 0-3 MW) looks to end a six-game losing streak Saturday when it visits Wyoming. --Field Level Media

