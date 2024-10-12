Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Connection

    No. 7 Alabama rallies, survives South Carolina upset bid

    By Field Level Media,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxGac_0w4hso1H00

    Jalen Milroe rushed for two touchdowns and passed for one and No. 7 Alabama trailed in the fourth quarter before escaping with a 27-25 victory over South Carolina on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Tuscaloosa, Ala. Domani Jackson made the game-sealing interception as time expired for the Crimson Tide (5-1, 2-1 SEC), who rebounded from last week's 40-35 upset loss at Vanderbilt. LaNorris Sellers completed 23 of 31 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns for South Carolina (3-3, 1-3) but also lost a key fourth-quarter fumble in addition to the interception on the final play. South Carolina's Nyck Harbor caught a 31-yard touchdown pass with 43 seconds left to bring his team within two, but the ensuing two-point pass failed. However, Kai Kroeger's spinning, wobbling onside kick avoided the grasp of two Alabama players and Colin Bryant recovered for the Gamecocks at the Alabama 49-yard line with 40 seconds left. South Carolina failed to get within field-goal range. Germie Bernard caught a touchdown pass and Justice Haynes ran for a score for the Crimson Tide. Milroe completed 16 of 23 passes for 209 yards and two interceptions. Raheim "Rocket" Sanders rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown, Mazeo Bennett Jr. had a scoring reception and Kyle Kennard had two sacks for the Gamecocks. Alabama blew a 14-point lead before moving ahead 20-19 on Milroe's 7-yard keeper with 10:42 left in the game. The Crimson Tide added on when Milroe connected with a wide-open Bernard on a 34-yard score with 1:54 remaining. South Carolina rebounded from a 14-0 deficit by scoring the next 19 points. The Gamecocks were facing fourth-and-9 when Bennett caught a 36-yard touchdown pass from Sellers with 1:37 left in the first half. Nine seconds later, Kennard broke free and forced a throwaway by Milroe from his own end zone. Milroe was flagged for intentional grounding, which gave South Carolina a safety and made it 14-9. In the final seconds of the half, Jalon Kilgore intercepted Milroe and returned it 31 yards to the Crimson Tide 19 with one second left. Alex Herrera kicked a 37-yard field goal to pull the Gamecocks within two. South Carolina began the second half with a massive 16-play, 85-yard drive that took 8:35. Sanders capped it with a 1-yard run to give the Gamecocks a 19-14 lead. Early in the fourth quarter, South Carolina's O'Donnell Fortune intercepted Milroe in the end zone to snuff out an Alabama drive. However, Sellers lost a fumble 12 seconds later that LT Overton recovered at the Gamecocks' 31 with 12:05 left. Overton' recovery set up Milroe's go-ahead rushing score. Alabama looked sharp early as Milroe scored from the 1 to cap a nine-play, 75-yard opening drive. The Crimson Tide made it 14-0 on Haynes' 2-yard run with 4:38 left in the first half. --Field Level Media

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee LB Keenan Pili (ACL) done for season
    The Connection10 hours ago
    Oregon moves to No. 2, Penn State No. 3 in AP Top 25 poll
    The Connection1 day ago
    NCAA Football: Mississippi State at Georgia
    The Connection9 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
    The Connection6 hours ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
    The Connection8 hours ago
    NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
    The Connection12 hours ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard14 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today13 hours ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena19 days ago
    NFL: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
    The Connection1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria5 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    After one-off lynx sighting, Wyoming surveys yield no proof of wildcats’ return
    WyoFile6 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz27 days ago
    THE JAXSON | The history of Jacksonville’s Norwood neighborhood
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 hours ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile27 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago
    Brunswick, Chatham County get state housing money
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Three measures on Georgia’s ballot, what they mean
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy