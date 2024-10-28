What's that going into the former Gelato Cafe at Bartlett Towne Center?

The former Gelato Cafe location in Bartlett Towne Center is expected to be the new spot for a burgeoning local Filipino chicken restaurant.

Kukuruku Crispy Chicken plans to open a new restaurant at 5985 Stage Road, Suite 9, in Bartlett in late 2024 or early 2025. The space is located between OEC Japanese Express and Shoe Carnival in the commercial plaza at Stage Road and Bartlett Boulevard.

This will be the chicken joint’s third local location. Kukuruku’s first location opened at 8950 U.S. 64 in Lakeland in March 2023. It has plans to open its second location before Thanksgiving week at 3358 Poplar Ave. in Memphis, in the same building as Lucchesi's Beer Garden.

Kukuruku's chicken stands out from the competition in how it's marinated. Before being battered and fried, the chicken is marinated with the flavor of lechon, a spit-roasted pig which is traditionally rotisseried slowly over open coals. Kukuruku's site states that lechon and chicken are two of the most popular dishes in the Philippines, so a marriage of the two just makes sense.

The restaurant's chicken is also chilled, not frozen, a method that results in a crispier chicken skin. The menu is about what you'd expect from a chicken joint — chicken tenders, breasts and legs alongside traditional Southern sides. Also offered are spaghetti, BBQ fries and even boba tea.

The emerging chicken spots are owned by Memphis-area physical therapist Dr. Roque Estipona, founder of At Home Therapy Solutions and CEO of Still Waters Home Health Agency.

Kukuruku also plans to open future locations in Millington and Southaven.

