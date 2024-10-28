A new Memphis tradition? Orpheum and Binghampton collaborate on 'neighborhood play'

The Orpheum, as almost everybody knows, is Memphis’ historic theater — a vaudeville showplace, concert showcase and movie palace. In its current grand incarnation, the venue has anchored the corner of Beale Street and Main since 1928.

But what probably relatively few people know is that the Orpheum — not the theater per se, but the nonprofit arts organization that manages the grandiose building — has a footprint that reaches well beyond Downtown, with an agenda that encourages Memphis’ artistic future even as it celebrates the cultural past.

“When people think about the Orpheum, they think about all the world-class entertainment that we bring to Memphis, and that’s a huge part of how we contribute to the culture of this region,” said Taylor St. John, Director of Education and Engagement for the Orpheum Theatre Group. “But what people are less aware of is that we have a robust commitment to community programs, in Shelby County and beyond.”

That commitment inspired what might be the Orpheum Theatre Group’s most ambitious "Education & Engagement" collaboration to date: a new theatrical drama conceived and crafted with the input of residents of the central-Memphis neighborhood of Binghampton.

Scripted by Memphis playwright Ann Perry Wallace, after months of community input gathered at roundtable workshops at schools, community centers, businesses and elsewhere, the play — titled “We All We Got: A Binghampton Play" — debuts Nov. 1 and continues with performances on Nov. 2 and 3, at First Baptist Church Broad, 2835 Broad Ave.

Admission is free, in hopes that community residents as well as Mid-Southerners from throughout the region will attend a play that Wallace hopes "will enable people to get to know Binghampton in a different way than what they hear in the sound bites about crime and other problems."

Typically, "we hear what's considered newsworthy, the gang violence and the gentrification," Wallace said. "But what you don't get are the stories of resilience, and the way people love their neighborhood and are really supportive and want to see it as something beautiful and wonderful."

The play is the inaugural production of the Orpheum Theatre Group's "Neighborhood Play Program," an initiative that St. John hopes will lead to an annual tradition of "community play-making." The program "explores the stories of a neighborhood and collaboratively creates a play with and about the community," said Kristin Bennett, Orpheum public relations director.

The Orpheum began hosting public meetings about the play in the fall of 2023; meanwhile, Wallace — a Central High School and University of Tennessee at Chattanooga graduate who is perhaps best known for “Live Rich Die Poor,” based on the life of Zora Neale Hurston — was recruited to craft a stage play from the material. "We spent a year just gathering information and collecting data," Wallace said. "Then I took that information and started daydreaming."

Wallace wrote a story about two teenagers: Shavonne, a popular girl whose father is a church pastor, and Bakari, a Sudanese refugee whose dress, diet and general manner make her something of an outcast. "I imagined two girls, both brown-skinned girls, who were in the same neighborhood but lived in different realities, because the neighborhood treated them differently," Wallace said.

The girls are played by high school-aged actresses. The role of Shavonne will alternate between Tia Davis and Elisha Gibson, while the role of Bakari will be shared by Lorraine Atete and Abyan Nor — both of whom, like Bakari, are refugees who have worked with the Refugee Empowerment Program, a social services organization that is one of numerous Binghampton "partnership organizations" that provided input on the effort.

The play will be brought to life via a mix of theater professionals and veterans (most of whom are participants in the Orpheum's long-running "Teaching Artists" program) and Binghampton residents. St. John, the play's director, said close to 40 community members will be onstage from time to time, with Binghampton residents also helping out behind the scenes.

St. John said the "Neighborhood Play Program" is a way to "meet people where they are."

“We have these beautiful spaces Downtown with tons of programming," he said, "but we know there are a lot of barriers to people engaging with our Downtown space,” in terms of cost, transportation, and so on. The Play Program "really seeks to meet people where they are. It’s about building engagement, it’s not about just popping into a community and then leaving. It's about building a relationship, and creating something worthy of the people and their stories."

The Neighborhood Play Program is supported by Arts Memphis, the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Community Trust, the Thomas W. Briggs Foundation and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

'We All We Got: A Binghampton Play'

Performances: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1; 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3

Location: The chapel at First Baptist Broad Church, 2835 Broad

Admission is free but RSVPs are encouraged. Bus service to the church provided by Backbeat Tours will be available from the Lester Community Center, The Commons on Merton, and Chickasaw Place Apartments.

To RSVP or for more information about the play, the bus service and other topics, visit www.orpheum-memphis.com/event/we-all-we-got .

