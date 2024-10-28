Downtown Dining Week 2024 is almost here, and more than 50 Memphis restaurants are ready to treat you to special deals and features.

Here are the restaurants taking part in the week, which runs Nov. 4-10. More information on the restaurants and their offers can be found on the Downtown Memphis Commission's website .

This list will be updated as more restaurants confirm their participation.

Happy Downtown Dining Week, Memphis!

Ellen Chamberlain is the food and dining reporter at The Commercial Appeal. Send your restaurant tips to Ellen.Chamberlain@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Downtown Dining Week 2024: The complete list of Memphis restaurants that are participating