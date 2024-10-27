Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Commercial Appeal

    How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies vs Magic box score

    By Wendell Shepherd Jr., Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLolk_0wNoqimO00

    It was another spotty showing for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey as he played for the time in front of a regular-season Memphis crowd in the team's home opener vs. the Orlando Magic.

    Edey committed two fouls inside the first three minutes of the game and had three fouls before halftime. He sat for most of the second half and played just 13 minutes of the Grizzlies' 124-111 victory Saturday at FedEx Forum.

    It wasn't all negative for Edey, though. The 7-foot-4 center made his first career 3-pointer and finished an efficient 3-of-4 from the field. The jump shot wasn't a huge part of Edey's game at Purdue, but it's an area of focus in the beginning of his NBA career.

    The ninth overall pick in April's NBA draft attempted just two 3-pointers in college, making one. A respectable outside shot could add another element to Edey's game and the Grizzlies' offense as he continues to build chemistry with star guard Ja Morant and others.

    Zach Edey's stats vs. Magic

    • Points: 7
    • FG: 3 of 4
    • 3PT : 1 of 1
    • FT : 0-0
    • Rebounds: 1
    • Assists: 0
    • Steals: 0
    • Blocks: 0
    • Turnovers: 0
    • Fouls: 4
    • Minutes : 13

    Wendell Shepherd Jr. is The Commercial Appeal's high school sports beat writer. Reach Wendell at wendell.shepherd@commercialappeal.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @wendellsjr_.

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies vs Magic box score

    Related Search

    Zach EdeyZach Edey'S performanceNba rookie debutNba draft picksMemphis grizzliesOrlando Magic

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Former Memphis Tigers' Jayden Hardaway, son of Penny Hardaway, taken in G League draft
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    How many points did Ja Morant score tonight? Grizzlies vs Magic box score
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    Could Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. make season debut vs Magic? Here's the latest
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    Chicago Based Sandwich Chain is set to potentially open a new Florida location
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Memphis Grizzlies vs Houston Rockets: Score, highlights from second game of NBA season
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    In Memory of Singer Jermaine Stewart: 27 Years After His Tragic Death by AIDS-related Liver Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Former college housing in Denver becomes affordable apartments
    David Heitz2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy