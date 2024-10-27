How many points did Zach Edey score tonight? Grizzlies vs Magic box score

It was another spotty showing for Memphis Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey as he played for the time in front of a regular-season Memphis crowd in the team's home opener vs. the Orlando Magic.

Edey committed two fouls inside the first three minutes of the game and had three fouls before halftime. He sat for most of the second half and played just 13 minutes of the Grizzlies' 124-111 victory Saturday at FedEx Forum.

It wasn't all negative for Edey, though. The 7-foot-4 center made his first career 3-pointer and finished an efficient 3-of-4 from the field. The jump shot wasn't a huge part of Edey's game at Purdue, but it's an area of focus in the beginning of his NBA career.

The ninth overall pick in April's NBA draft attempted just two 3-pointers in college, making one. A respectable outside shot could add another element to Edey's game and the Grizzlies' offense as he continues to build chemistry with star guard Ja Morant and others.

Zach Edey's stats vs. Magic

Points: 7

7 FG: 3 of 4

3 of 4 3PT : 1 of 1

: 1 of 1 FT : 0-0

: 0-0 Rebounds: 1

1 Assists: 0

0 Steals: 0

0 Blocks: 0

0 Turnovers: 0

0 Fouls: 4

4 Minutes : 13

Wendell Shepherd Jr. is The Commercial Appeal's high school sports beat writer.

