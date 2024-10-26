Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Commercial Appeal

    Memphis Grizzlies defeat Orlando Magic in home opener: Final score, highlights

    By Damichael Cole, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06aPhq_0wNcP1Hd00

    There's no time to rest for the Memphis Grizzlies . A day after losing 128-108 on the road against the Houston Rockets, the Grizzlies are back in Memphis for their home opener.

    Memphis (1-1) will host the Orlando Magic (2-0) on Saturday night for their third game in four days.

    The quick turnaround has led to a crowded injury report. In addition to GG Jackson (foot surgery), Vince Williams Jr. (shin reaction) and Cam Spencer (ankle) being out, the status of three players are up in the air. John Konchar (right foot soreness) is listed as doubtful, while Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (left hamstring strain) are both questionable.

    If Jackson plays, he would be making his season debut. He also did not play in the preseason.

    Orlando has been one of the NBA's most impressive teams in the early going. The Magic dominated the Miami Heat in a 19-point road win, and they defeated the Brooklyn Nets by 15 points at home Friday night.

    Defensive standout Jonathan Isaac is listed as questionable. Orlando has a talented wing pairing in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who pace the team in scoring.

    Follow along for live updates.

    Grizzlies live score updates vs Magic

    Third quarter

    Magic go on run

    Halftime: Grizzlies 69, Magic 43

    Second quarter

    Grizzlies build 22-point lead

    Memphis is rolling. All 11 players who have played have scored on field goals. Santi Aldama and Ja Morant each have 11 points to lead the way.

    First quarter

    Early foul trouble

    The Grizzlies jumped out to a 6-0 run and a 15-8 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter, but the fouls are adding up. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey both picked up two fouls with more than eight minutes left in the first quarter. Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama were the first subs for the bigs.

    Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. active

    Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are available after both being listed as questionable. Jackson will be making his first appearance this season.

    Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Time: 7 p.m. CT
    • Location: FedEx Forum

    What channel is Grizzlies vs Magic game on today?

    • TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network
    • Streaming: Fubo.tv , FanDuel Sports Network app
    • Radio: 92.9 FM

    Grizzlies vs Magic betting odds

    Game lines and odds from BetMGM :

    • Spread: Magic -2.5
    • Over/under : 220.5
    • Moneyline: Grizzlies +120, Magic -145

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our cove

    Damichael Cole is the Memphis Grizzlies beat writer for The Commercial Appeal. Contact Damichael at damichael.cole@commercialappeal.com . Follow Damichael on X, formerly known as Twitter, @DamichaelC.

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Grizzlies defeat Orlando Magic in home opener: Final score, highlights

    Related Search

    Memphis grizzliesNba home openerOrlando MagicInjury reportsBrooklyn netsMiami Heat

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    How many points did Ja Morant score tonight? Grizzlies vs Magic box score
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    Could Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. make season debut vs Magic? Here's the latest
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    Watch: Zach Edey makes first career NBA 3-pointer with Memphis Grizzlies
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    Tyreek Smith out for Memphis basketball vs. Alabama exhibition due to injury
    The Commercial Appeal2 hours ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast5 days ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy