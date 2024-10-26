Memphis Grizzlies defeat Orlando Magic in home opener: Final score, highlights

There's no time to rest for the Memphis Grizzlies . A day after losing 128-108 on the road against the Houston Rockets, the Grizzlies are back in Memphis for their home opener.

Memphis (1-1) will host the Orlando Magic (2-0) on Saturday night for their third game in four days.

The quick turnaround has led to a crowded injury report. In addition to GG Jackson (foot surgery), Vince Williams Jr. (shin reaction) and Cam Spencer (ankle) being out, the status of three players are up in the air. John Konchar (right foot soreness) is listed as doubtful, while Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (left hamstring strain) are both questionable.

If Jackson plays, he would be making his season debut. He also did not play in the preseason.

Orlando has been one of the NBA's most impressive teams in the early going. The Magic dominated the Miami Heat in a 19-point road win, and they defeated the Brooklyn Nets by 15 points at home Friday night.

Defensive standout Jonathan Isaac is listed as questionable. Orlando has a talented wing pairing in Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero, who pace the team in scoring.

Follow along for live updates.

Grizzlies live score updates vs Magic

Magic go on run

Grizzlies build 22-point lead

Memphis is rolling. All 11 players who have played have scored on field goals. Santi Aldama and Ja Morant each have 11 points to lead the way.

Early foul trouble

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 6-0 run and a 15-8 lead with 6:35 left in the first quarter, but the fouls are adding up. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey both picked up two fouls with more than eight minutes left in the first quarter. Brandon Clarke and Santi Aldama were the first subs for the bigs.

Grizzlies stars Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are available after both being listed as questionable. Jackson will be making his first appearance this season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Orlando Magic

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Location: FedEx Forum

What channel is Grizzlies vs Magic game on today?

TV channel: FanDuel Sports Network

FanDuel Sports Network Streaming: Fubo.tv , FanDuel Sports Network app

Fubo.tv , FanDuel Sports Network app Radio: 92.9 FM

Grizzlies vs Magic betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM :

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Over/under : 220.5

: 220.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies +120, Magic -145

