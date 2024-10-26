What channel is Memphis football vs Charlotte on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

Memphis football continues AAC play with Saturday's home game against Charlotte .

After last week's high-scoring win over North Texas , the Tigers will be heavily favored in the next four games ahead of the season finale at Tulane. Memphis will still need some help to make the AAC Championship Game if it runs the table, but winning helps either way.

Charlotte needs an upset in the next two weeks against Memphis or Tulane to feel comfortable about bowl eligibility. The 49ers were trounced last week, 51-17 at Navy.

Here's how to watch the Memphis football vs. Charlotte game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Memphis vs. Charlotte will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

FROM LAST WEEK: The long TD pass that unlocked Memphis football's offense, what it means for rest of season

Date: Saturday, Oct. 26

Saturday, Oct. 26 Start time: 11 a.m. CT

The Memphis football vs. Charlotte game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Commercial Appeal reporter Jonah Dylan's prediction: Memphis 38, Charlotte 24

The 49ers put up points, but Memphis' offense builds off a strong performance against North Texas and extends the winning streak to four.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

Odds: Memphis -17.5

Memphis -17.5 O/U: 57.5 points

57.5 points Money line: Memphis -1100, Charlotte +700

Aug. 31: North Alabama, W 40-0

North Alabama, W 40-0 Sept. 7: Troy, W 38-17

Troy, W 38-17 Sept. 14: at Florida State, W 20-12

at Florida State, W 20-12 Sept. 21: at Navy, L 56-44

at Navy, L 56-44 Sept. 28: MTSU, W 24-7

MTSU, W 24-7 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3

vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3 Oct. 19: North Texas, W 52-44

North Texas, W 52-44 Oct. 26: Charlotte, 11 a.m. on ESPNU

Charlotte, 11 a.m. on ESPNU Nov. 2: at UTSA, 11 a.m. on ESPN2

at UTSA, 11 a.m. on ESPN2 Nov. 8: Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 Nov. 16: UAB, TBD

UAB, TBD Nov. 23: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 28: at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

Record: 6-1 (2-1 AAC)

Aug. 31: James Madison, L 30-7

James Madison, L 30-7 Sept. 7: at UNC, L 38-20

at UNC, L 38-20 Sept. 14: Gardner-Webb, W 27-26

Gardner-Webb, W 27-26 Sept. 21: at Indiana, L 52-14

at Indiana, L 52-14 Sept. 28: at Rice, W 21-20

at Rice, W 21-20 Oct. 5: East Carolina, W 55-24

East Carolina, W 55-24 Oct. 12: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 19: at Navy, L 51-17

at Navy, L 51-17 Oct. 26: at Memphis, 11 a.m. on ESPNU

at Memphis, 11 a.m. on ESPNU Oct. 31: Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Nov. 9: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 16: South Florida, TBD

South Florida, TBD Nov. 23: at FAU, TBD

at FAU, TBD Nov. 30: UAB, TBD

UAB, TBD Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

Record: 3-4 (2-1 AAC)

