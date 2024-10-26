Open in App
    The Commercial Appeal

    What channel is Memphis football vs Charlotte on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

    By Nick Gray, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emASd_0wMzb7wN00

    Memphis football continues AAC play with Saturday's home game against Charlotte .

    After last week's high-scoring win over North Texas , the Tigers will be heavily favored in the next four games ahead of the season finale at Tulane. Memphis will still need some help to make the AAC Championship Game if it runs the table, but winning helps either way.

    Charlotte needs an upset in the next two weeks against Memphis or Tulane to feel comfortable about bowl eligibility. The 49ers were trounced last week, 51-17 at Navy.

    Here's how to watch the Memphis football vs. Charlotte game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Memphis football vs. Charlotte on today?

    Memphis vs. Charlotte will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 9 of the 2024 college football season. Courtney Lyle and Rene Ingoglia will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    FROM LAST WEEK: The long TD pass that unlocked Memphis football's offense, what it means for rest of season

    Memphis football vs. Charlotte time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
    • Start time: 11 a.m. CT

    The Memphis football vs. Charlotte game starts at 11 a.m. CT Saturday from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

    Memphis football vs. Charlotte predictions, picks, odds

    Commercial Appeal reporter Jonah Dylan's prediction: Memphis 38, Charlotte 24

    The 49ers put up points, but Memphis' offense builds off a strong performance against North Texas and extends the winning streak to four.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 25

    • Odds: Memphis -17.5
    • O/U: 57.5 points
    • Money line: Memphis -1100, Charlotte +700

    Memphis football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: North Alabama, W 40-0
    • Sept. 7: Troy, W 38-17
    • Sept. 14: at Florida State, W 20-12
    • Sept. 21: at Navy, L 56-44
    • Sept. 28: MTSU, W 24-7
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3
    • Oct. 19: North Texas, W 52-44
    • Oct. 26: Charlotte, 11 a.m. on ESPNU
    • Nov. 2: at UTSA, 11 a.m. on ESPN2
    • Nov. 8: Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Nov. 16: UAB, TBD
    • Nov. 23: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 28: at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

    Record: 6-1 (2-1 AAC)

    Charlotte football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: James Madison, L 30-7
    • Sept. 7: at UNC, L 38-20
    • Sept. 14: Gardner-Webb, W 27-26
    • Sept. 21: at Indiana, L 52-14
    • Sept. 28: at Rice, W 21-20
    • Oct. 5: East Carolina, W 55-24
    • Oct. 12: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 19: at Navy, L 51-17
    • Oct. 26: at Memphis, 11 a.m. on ESPNU
    • Oct. 31: Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Nov. 9: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 16: South Florida, TBD
    • Nov. 23: at FAU, TBD
    • Nov. 30: UAB, TBD
    • Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

    Record: 3-4 (2-1 AAC)

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What channel is Memphis football vs Charlotte on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 9 game

