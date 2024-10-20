How Mario Anderson bounced back from ejection to add name to Memphis football running back lore

Mario Anderson walked off the field after Memphis football's win Sunday over North Texas and was greeted by a fan.

More than a fan, actually. An alum. More than an alum, too — someone who carries one label around these parts: College Football Hall of Famer DeAngelo Williams .

The greatest Memphis football player of all time wanted to talk to Anderson.

"I looked up to DeAngelo growing up," Anderson said. "Guys like him, Adrian Peterson, other guys in the league. But just being able to pick his brain a little bit, just chop it up with him and hear him say that I'm doing a good job, it really motivates me as a young running back trying to fill up his shoes at Memphis."

It was a remarkable turnaround from Anderson's performance the previous weekend against South Florida, when he was ejected during the second quarter for spitting on a Bulls player. Coach Ryan Silverfield called it "completely despicable." Fans wondered if he'd be suspended. Some hoped he'd be kicked off the team.

Silverfield talked to Anderson and told him — and the rest of the team — that Anderson's actions in that game were unacceptable. He didn't have a lot of time to get his mind right before Saturday's game against North Texas, but whatever he did, it worked.

Anderson rushed 22 times for 183 yards and four touchdowns, spearheading a rejuvenated Memphis offense that kept pace with the Mean Green's high-octane offense in a 52-44 win at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

"Man, I feel like his intensity and how he prepares for every single week allows him to have success," quarterback Seth Henigan said. "He was just hitting his gaps and trusting where the run was hitting. Our offensive line did a great job opening up some holes for him, and he just played great."

Anderson, maybe channeling last year's 1,000-yard rusher Blake Watson , gave all the credit to his offensive line after the game. Another similarity between the two? He could join Watson in the 1,000-yard club by the end of this season.

That would help add his name to the fabled list of Memphis running backs that includes Williams, Tony Pollard and Kenny Gainwell, among others. Silverfield said Saturday that he tries not to watch the video board during the game. But sometimes he catches a glimpse of the segment showing highlights of Tigers players in the NFL.

"I always hear the highlights," he said. "And most of the highlights of our NFL players are running backs."

Memphis' offense had struggled for most of the first half of the season, partly because of an uneven passing game, partly because the running game had to undergo so many changes because of injuries. Anderson had been expected to split time with Sutton Smith, but Smith suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the season opener and was lost for the season. Greg Desrosiers slotted into Smith's role, but he suffered a clavicle injury during the win over Florida State on Sept. 14 and has been out since.

So it has been a heavy dose of Anderson for opposing defenses. That meant the Tigers struggled when he was out for most of the game against South Florida, but it worked to perfection on Saturday. He also caught five passes for 27 yards and had a few critical blitz pickups.

"I always feel like I'm running with something to prove," Anderson said. "That's just my game. I run angry. I play angry."

