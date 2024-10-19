Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Commercial Appeal

    What channel is Memphis football vs North Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457eDb_0wDQ7I5a00

    Memphis football continue AAC play with Saturday's challenging game against North Texas on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

    The Tigers took care of business in last week's 21-3 win over South Florida in Orlando. Memphis has very winnable games on the schedule post-North Texas ahead of the regular season finale against Tulane.

    The Mean Green have earned conference wins over Tulsa and FAU to go to 2-0 in the AAC. Saturday's game will be a good test to find out if North Texas will be true contenders in the league this season.

    Here's how to watch the Memphis football vs. North Texas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    What channel is Memphis football vs. North Texas on today?

    Memphis vs. North Texas will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Noah Reed and Craig Haubert will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    A CHANCE: Is North Texas the trickiest matchup on Memphis football's remaining schedule?

    Memphis football vs. North Texas time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

    The Memphis football vs. North Texas game starts at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

    Memphis football vs. North Texas predictions, picks, odds

    Commercial Appeal reporter Jonah Dylan's prediction: Memphis 35, North Texas 28

    The Tigers slow down but don't completely stop the North Texas offense. It's a close game, but Memphis gets enough from its offense to keep winning.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Memphis -12.5
    • O/U: 66.5 points
    • Money line: Memphis -400, North Texas +310

    Memphis football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: North Alabama, W 40-0
    • Sept. 7: Troy, W 38-17
    • Sept. 14: at Florida State, W 20-12
    • Sept. 21: at Navy, L 56-44
    • Sept. 28: MTSU, W 24-7
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3
    • Oct. 19: North Texas, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Oct. 26: Charlotte, 11 a.m.
    • Nov. 2: at UTSA, TBD
    • Nov. 8: Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Nov. 16: UAB, TBD
    • Nov. 23: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 28: at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN
    • Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

    Record: 5-1 (1-1 AAC)

    North Texas football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: at South Alabama, W 52-38
    • Sept. 7: Stephen F. Austin, W 35-20
    • Sept. 14: at Texas Tech, L 66-21
    • Sept. 21: Wyoming, W 44-17
    • Sept. 28: Tulsa, W 52-20
    • Oct. 5: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 12: at FAU, W 41-37
    • Oct. 19: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU
    • Oct. 26: Tulane, 11 a.m.
    • Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 9: Army, TBD
    • Nov. 15: at UTSA, 8 p.m. on ESPN2
    • Nov. 23: East Carolina, TBD
    • Nov. 30: at Temple, TBD
    • Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

    Record: 5-1 (2-0 AAC)

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What channel is Memphis football vs North Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Why the NBA's best backcourt is in Memphis and 4 other Grizzlies preseason overreactions
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Yuki Kawamura signs with Memphis Grizzlies; 5-foot-8 guard gets final two-way contract
    The Commercial Appeal2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents2 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 hours ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria4 days ago
    Opinion: Can Denver case managers solve homelessness?
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Opinion: A modified 'hobo code' for homeless Denverites
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Opinion – Al Cross: Amendment 2 — if it’s such a good idea, why so many off-base arguments
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy