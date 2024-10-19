What channel is Memphis football vs North Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Memphis football continue AAC play with Saturday's challenging game against North Texas on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

The Tigers took care of business in last week's 21-3 win over South Florida in Orlando. Memphis has very winnable games on the schedule post-North Texas ahead of the regular season finale against Tulane.

The Mean Green have earned conference wins over Tulsa and FAU to go to 2-0 in the AAC. Saturday's game will be a good test to find out if North Texas will be true contenders in the league this season.

Here's how to watch the Memphis football vs. North Texas game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Memphis vs. North Texas will broadcast nationally on ESPNU in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Noah Reed and Craig Haubert will call the game from the booth at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

A CHANCE: Is North Texas the trickiest matchup on Memphis football's remaining schedule?

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Memphis football vs. North Texas game starts at 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis.

Commercial Appeal reporter Jonah Dylan's prediction: Memphis 35, North Texas 28

The Tigers slow down but don't completely stop the North Texas offense. It's a close game, but Memphis gets enough from its offense to keep winning.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Memphis -12.5

Memphis -12.5 O/U: 66.5 points

66.5 points Money line: Memphis -400, North Texas +310

Aug. 31: North Alabama, W 40-0

North Alabama, W 40-0 Sept. 7: Troy, W 38-17

Troy, W 38-17 Sept. 14: at Florida State, W 20-12

at Florida State, W 20-12 Sept. 21: at Navy, L 56-44

at Navy, L 56-44 Sept. 28: MTSU, W 24-7

MTSU, W 24-7 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3

vs. South Florida in Orlando, W 21-3 Oct. 19: North Texas, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

North Texas, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU Oct. 26: Charlotte, 11 a.m.

Charlotte, 11 a.m. Nov. 2: at UTSA, TBD

at UTSA, TBD Nov. 8: Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

Rice, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 Nov. 16: UAB, TBD

UAB, TBD Nov. 23: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 28: at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN

at Tulane, 6:30 p.m. on ESPN Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

Record: 5-1 (1-1 AAC)

Aug. 31: at South Alabama, W 52-38

at South Alabama, W 52-38 Sept. 7: Stephen F. Austin, W 35-20

Stephen F. Austin, W 35-20 Sept. 14: at Texas Tech, L 66-21

at Texas Tech, L 66-21 Sept. 21: Wyoming, W 44-17

Wyoming, W 44-17 Sept. 28: Tulsa, W 52-20

Tulsa, W 52-20 Oct. 5: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 12: at FAU, W 41-37

at FAU, W 41-37 Oct. 19: at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU

at Memphis, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU Oct. 26: Tulane, 11 a.m.

Tulane, 11 a.m. Nov. 2: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 9: Army, TBD

Army, TBD Nov. 15: at UTSA, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

at UTSA, 8 p.m. on ESPN2 Nov. 23: East Carolina, TBD

East Carolina, TBD Nov. 30: at Temple, TBD

at Temple, TBD Dec. 7: AAC Championship Game, TBD

Record: 5-1 (2-0 AAC)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What channel is Memphis football vs North Texas on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game