    • The Commercial Appeal

    How the Shelby County Election Commission prepared, ensured security ahead of early voting

    By Brooke Muckerman, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xcy8t_0w8qHI4D00

    Shelby County now has more registered voters than when former President Barack Obama ran for president in 2008. Linda Phillips, the Shelby County Election Commission administrator of elections, said there has been a surge in young voters registering to vote in the general election on Nov. 5.

    "Of the new voters that we registered in...September, 70% of them are 18 to 36 so that's kind of interesting to me, and I do, I do think that there is perhaps renewed interest among younger voters now I just really hope that they come out and vote," Phillips said.

    Tennessee historically has a bad track record of young people voting in elections . The Commercial Appeal has published multiple stories about the lack of voter engagement from young people , specifically young Democrats in a deep red state .

    Phillips said the election commission had done a lot of outreach through an outreach specialist who was at a multitude of events prior to the deadline to register to vote.

    "We do have a really aggressive outreach specialist who's been doing a lot of high school registrations and has been assisting... a lot of deputy registrars, to conduct their own registration events. So we've been at churches, we've been at picnics, we've been at the ultimate dog party , naturalization ceremonies," Phillips said.

    Now, the voter registration deadline has passed, and as the countdown to begins Nov. 5, Phillips and her team are all hands on deck making sure they are prepared for Election Day.

    Prior to the start of early voting, the Election Commission held a public bipartisan voting test of all the machines. Bipartisanship is a theme among all things Election Day, as every step of transferring ballots requires both a Democrat and a Republican to be present.

    TN ranked #1 in election integrity by conservative think tank

    Phillips said that the commission takes security seriously for all things surrounding elections. Ballots are always transported securely, staff is always well taken care of and safety for all is a priority.

    Tennessee has been ranked number one in the United States for election integrity by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation , which also authored the contentious Project 2025 book. Tennessee has some of the strictest voting laws in the nation.

    Voting machines not being connected to the internet, bipartisan public testing of voting machines, ineligible voters being removed from voter rolls, strict absentee ballot requirements and strict ID laws are among some of the integrity measures passed by the Tennessee General Assembly over the years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16ll0c_0w8qHI4D00

    One of the measures the election commission has to abide by is the multiple steps of ballots moving from polling place to being counted on election day. Ballots are always being accompanied by a bipartisan team of at least one Democrat and Republican.

    This is the first presidential election since the failed attempt to overturn the election that former President Donald Trump lost to President Joe Biden which resulted in violent riots in the nation's capital. Security is not only important for the ballots but also for the workers who will be handling the Election Day counting.

    "We have contingency plans for about everything, but as a general rule, we try to hire grown-ups...They're told in training class that...you don't discuss politics with each other," Phillips said. "You know your job is to be nonpartisan and to serve the voters and to observe. Again, that's why we have, you know, Democrats and Republicans at both polling places is to make sure one side isn't doing something the other doesn't approve of."

    Workers have been vetted to ensure they are registered voters and do not have felony convictions, Phillips said.

    "They've been trained, and they do their jobs and they're they take pride in their jobs because what they do is really critical. We couldn't run an election without 1,800 of our friends and neighbors," she said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GsmNv_0w8qHI4D00

    On Election Day, the election commission and polling places will have uniformed sheriff's deputies patrolling the area to ensure the safety of everyone inside the buildings.

    Voting machines began to be delivered to early voting locations last week and arrived prior to the start of early voting on Oct. 16 . A professional moving company did the transport and was also held to the same high standard the election commission is.

    "(The moving company) check(s) them out, they sign the paperwork. Then whoever delivers them at the location, they sign that. They receive them. We have trackers in them, and we have all sorts of high-tech stuff," Phillips said.

    The ballots and memory sticks for the voting machines will always be in the presence of at least one Democrat and one Republican, Phillips said.

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How the Shelby County Election Commission prepared, ensured security ahead of early voting

