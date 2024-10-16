Opinion: Scammers are coming after veterans. Here's what to know to avoid being defrauded

As we were discussing what our topic should be in October, a report came across my desk about reports made by veterans and active service members to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) about consumer financial fraud and other financial issues negatively impacting them.

Older veterans are often the targets of scams and fraud. In 2023, the CFPB received approximately 9,300 complaints from older veterans or those who self-identified as both a servicemember or veteran and an older American in their complaint. This was a 17% increase compared to 2022.

When older veterans submitted complaints on money transfer or service in 2023, nearly half (49%) of those complaints were related to fraud or scams. Older veterans are also often targeted by unaccredited veteran benefits claims agents aka claim sharks who often charge high fees in exchange for claims assistance. So far this year, there have been 62 scam reports from Shelby County veterans for a loss of over $51,000.

A big concern is when veterans get scammed out of part of the benefits they have earned such as pensions or disability compensation by these “claim sharks,” targeted through ads and other forms of marketing.

Veterans who are scammed can be left unable to pay bills

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs , claim sharks have adapted their tactics to gain access to veteran benefits, including the expanded benefits made available after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 Act (PACT Act) . These agents often use misleading solicitations in an attempt to get veterans to sign away part of their future benefits in exchange for promised expedited benefits processing or work as a benefits “coach” or “consultant.” These fees are unauthorized by the VA, and the payment terms can leave veterans with unaffordable bills for extended periods.

“Veterans should be able to access their earned benefits without the concern of claims predators. As part of our mission to provide informative outreach, we want to arm our veterans with knowledge that protects them. A few signs of a claims predator are charging high fees, making dishonest promises, and pressure to sign documents. If you are concerned about a claims predator visit https://vsafe.gov where veterans can find and report predators, as well as, find out more about how you can avoid them. Working with advocates such as the Shelby County Trustee’s Office is a great way to ensure veterans receive this important information." − Sherry Pickering Veteran Outreach Coordinator , State of Tennessee

Tips to avoid veteran-targeted scams

Do research first. No matter how good an offer sounds, don't agree to anything immediately without doing research. Look up the program the person is claiming to represent. Read reviews or veteran experiences by doing a general search online. Search the government program along with the word "scam" to see if anyone has reported it as a fraud. Look to official government websites like https://www.usa.gov/benefits and https://www.usa.gov/military-pay- benefits to see if the program exists.

The consumer good news

In keeping with our focus on seniors, our good news comes about out of pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients beginning in 2025.

As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, out of pocket drug costs (Medicare Part D) will be capped at $2,000 beginning on January 1, 2025. This is in addition to the top 10 most expensive drugs currently covered by Medicare Part B and D will have negotiated lower prices beginning in 2026.

Those drugs are: The first 10 drugs selected for negotiation are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and insulin including Fias, Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog, NovoLog FlexPen, and NovoLog PenFill. Additional drug price negotiation will happen in 2025 for the 2027 Medicare plans.

Our goal with Wallet Warnings remains the same: To help you safeguard your money. If you have any questions or need any additional information about anything discussed here, please call 901-222-0206. We are happy to help you avoid scams, fraud, and predatory lenders. You work hard for your money, and we want to make sure scammers don’t get it.

Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman writes the regular Wallet Warnings column.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Opinion: Scammers are coming after veterans. Here's what to know to avoid being defrauded