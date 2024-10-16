Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Commercial Appeal

    Opinion: Scammers are coming after veterans. Here's what to know to avoid being defrauded

    By Regina Morrison Newman,

    2 days ago

    As we were discussing what our topic should be in October, a report came across my desk about reports made by veterans and active service members to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) about consumer financial fraud and other financial issues negatively impacting them.

    Older veterans are often the targets of scams and fraud. In 2023, the CFPB received approximately 9,300 complaints from older veterans or those who self-identified as both a servicemember or veteran and an older American in their complaint. This was a 17% increase compared to 2022.

    When older veterans submitted complaints on money transfer or service in 2023, nearly half (49%) of those complaints were related to fraud or scams. Older veterans are also often targeted by unaccredited veteran benefits claims agents aka claim sharks who often charge high fees in exchange for claims assistance. So far this year, there have been 62 scam reports from Shelby County veterans for a loss of over $51,000.

    A big concern is when veterans get scammed out of part of the benefits they have earned such as pensions or disability compensation by these “claim sharks,” targeted through ads and other forms of marketing.

    Veterans who are scammed can be left unable to pay bills

    According to the Department of Veterans Affairs , claim sharks have adapted their tactics to gain access to veteran benefits, including the expanded benefits made available after the passage of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act of 2022 Act (PACT Act) . These agents often use misleading solicitations in an attempt to get veterans to sign away part of their future benefits in exchange for promised expedited benefits processing or work as a benefits “coach” or “consultant.” These fees are unauthorized by the VA, and the payment terms can leave veterans with unaffordable bills for extended periods.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kJu7e_0w8qH0GO00

    “Veterans should be able to access their earned benefits without the concern of claims predators. As part of our mission to provide informative outreach, we want to arm our veterans with knowledge that protects them. A few signs of a claims predator are charging high fees, making dishonest promises, and pressure to sign documents. If you are concerned about a claims predator visit https://vsafe.gov where veterans can find and report predators, as well as, find out more about how you can avoid them. Working with advocates such as the Shelby County Trustee’s Office is a great way to ensure veterans receive this important information." − Sherry Pickering Veteran Outreach Coordinator , State of Tennessee

    Tips to avoid veteran-targeted scams

    • Do research first. No matter how good an offer sounds, don't agree to anything immediately without doing research. Look up the program the person is claiming to represent. Read reviews or veteran experiences by doing a general search online. Search the government program along with the word "scam" to see if anyone has reported it as a fraud. Look to official government websites like https://www.usa.gov/benefits and https://www.usa.gov/military-pay- benefits to see if the program exists.
    • Don't give in to pressure. Anyone with a legitimate aid program won't mind if you need some time to think things over and do some research. Scammers often pressure people to act right away, claiming that if they need time to think about it, they'll miss their chance. High-pressure tactics are a clear sign you're dealing with a con artist.
    • Do not pay a fee to expedite benefit access. No legitimate agency or veterans’ group will charge you a fee to help you access your benefit. There is no way to legitimately expedite them.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aiWfs_0w8qH0GO00

    The consumer good news

    In keeping with our focus on seniors, our good news comes about out of pocket drug costs for Medicare recipients beginning in 2025.

    As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act, out of pocket drug costs (Medicare Part D) will be capped at $2,000 beginning on January 1, 2025. This is in addition to the top 10 most expensive drugs currently covered by Medicare Part B and D will have negotiated lower prices beginning in 2026.

    Those drugs are: The first 10 drugs selected for negotiation are: Eliquis, Jardiance, Xarelto, Januvia, Farxiga, Entresto, Enbrel, Imbruvica, Stelara and insulin including Fias, Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog, NovoLog FlexPen, and NovoLog PenFill. Additional drug price negotiation will happen in 2025 for the 2027 Medicare plans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RfGGG_0w8qH0GO00

    Our goal with Wallet Warnings remains the same: To help you safeguard your money. If you have any questions or need any additional information about anything discussed here, please call 901-222-0206. We are happy to help you avoid scams, fraud, and predatory lenders. You work hard for your money, and we want to make sure scammers don’t get it.

    Shelby County Trustee Regina Morrison Newman writes the regular Wallet Warnings column.

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Opinion: Scammers are coming after veterans. Here's what to know to avoid being defrauded

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Second huge listeria recall of 2024 includes 10 million pounds of meat found in these Tennessee stores
    The Commercial Appeal3 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 6 Years for $28 Million IRS Tax Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Opinion: Is your child unable to sleep? It's possible jaw misalignment may be the reason
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria5 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz23 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    People want to live in rural Kansas. They just need houses.
    The KLC Journal17 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz5 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Searching for healing and justice at the trial for the killing of Tyre Nichols
    The Commercial Appeal8 hours ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post17 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy