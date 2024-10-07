Open in App
    Two ex-officers convicted in federal Tyre Nichols case will be released pending sentencing

    By Mark Russell, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    1 days ago

    Good morning, Memphis!

    This is Executive Editor Mark Russell and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal .

    Two of the three officers convicted in the Tyre Nichols federal criminal case will be released from federal custody pending sentencing in January, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled Monday afternoon.

    Tadarrius Bean and Justin Smith Jr., two former Memphis police officers, were convicted of obstructing justice through witness tampering on Oct. 3 in relation to Tyre Nichols' fatal beating in January 2023, Lucas Finton reports in this story.

    Magistrate Judge Charmiane Claxton, in addition to maintaining the same bond conditions the two men had before trial began, added home arrest with GPS monitoring to their conditions.

    Ja turns ankle: Ja Morant hobbled off the floor early in the third quarter of Monday's night Memphis Grizzlies matchup against the Dallas Mavericks and sent a collective scare through the fan base. (The Grizzlies won the pre-season game.)

    Morant injured his ankle after turning it in the second quarter and attempting to come back and play. Early signs are that his absence was precautionary, according to multiple reports, Damichael Cole reports in this story.

    “I’m good, It’s preseason, man," Morant told reporters in Dallas.

    Benefit concert for Western N.C.: Undeniable country icons, past and present, are coming together to benefit their beloved Western North Carolina.

    Luke Combs, Eric Church, Billy Strings and James Taylor will headline the "Concert for Carolina" benefit show on Oct. 26 at Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium, home of the Carolina Panthers. The event will be hosted by ESPN's Marty Smith and Barstool Sports' Caleb Pressley and will feature additional artists to be announced, Marcus Dowling reports in this story.

    Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority will present the event.

    Tickets for the show will go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET/9 a.m. CT. Full details can be found at concertforcarolina.com .

    More Vandy Madness: Vanderbilt football fans stormed the field Saturday to celebrate a monumental victory over Alabama , then ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, not knowing (or probably caring) it could come at a cost.

    On Sunday, the Southeastern Conference announced it was fining Vanderbilt $100,000 for storming the field at FirstBank Stadium. Arkansas, which defeated No. 4 Tennessee, was fined $250,000 for a second offense after Razorbacks fans stormed their field, Ehsan Kassim reports in this story .

    Even with the steep fine, it'll be worth it for the Commodores ' faithful. The win was their first over Alabama since 1984 and the first in 61 games over a team ranked in the top five of the Associated Press poll.

    Dolly, Walmart help food victims : Dolly Parton's vast charity has arrived to aid Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene .

    The Sevierville, Tennessee, native announced a partnership with Walmart to assist with relief efforts after the storm killed hundreds and left millions of homes and businesses without power throughout Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

    Parton announced a $1 million donation to the Mountain Ways Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to providing immediate assistance to Hurricane Helene flood victims. In addition, Parton's East Tennessee businesses — Dollywood Parks & Resorts, Dolly Parton's Stampede and Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show — as well as the Dollywood Foundation are combining efforts and have pledged to match her donation to Mountain Ways with a $1 million contribution of their own, Marcus Dowling and Devarrick Turner report in this story.

    Trump, Aldean make donation : Country superstar Jason Aldean, who supports Donald Trump's bid for president, announced during a Saturday concert a significant donation for Hurricane Helene relief .

    During Aldean's hometown "Highway Desperado" tour appearance in Macon, Georgia, the performer revealed that $7,039,604 was raised in a weeklong GoFundMe campaign launched by former President Trump. Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, also announced a separate $500,000 donation by the couple, who were joined onstage by Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. Trump added a video message, Marcus Dowling reports in this story.

    The proceeds will be donated to Boone, North Carolina-based humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse.

