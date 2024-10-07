Ja Morant injured, Zach Edey shows potential in Grizzlies’ preseason win vs Mavs

Memphis Grizzlies fans took a collective sigh of relief when Ja Morant re-entered Monday's preseason game against the Dallas Mavericks late in the second quarter after missing five minutes of game action due to an ankle injury.

Morant quickly scored seven more points before exiting the game for good early in the third quarter after hobbling off the court again.

An injury to the star Grizzlies point guard limited how much viewers got to see of an already shorthanded new lineup that is without injured Jaren Jackson Jr., but the bench stepped up with solid production.

Memphis held on to defeat the Mavs 121-116 at American Airlines Center.

Brandon Clarke led the Grizzlies with 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting. Morant finished with 13 points and three assists.

Dallas played without Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson, among others. All Grizzlies players who weren’t nursing injuries were available.

Zach Edey recorded six points and seven rebounds in his debut. He also had a block, but he dealt with foul trouble.

The Grizzlies will get two days off before hosting their preseason home opener Thursday (7 p.m. CT) versus the Charlotte Hornets.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks score updates

Jake LaRavia's aggressive play

Jake LaRavia has been one of the biggest talks of camp, and he's showing why in the fourth quarter. LaRavia is up to 14 points. His scoring is keeping the Grizzlies ahead late against the Mavs. Memphis leads 117-114 with 1:44 left in the fourth quarter.

New faces

Rookie second round pick Jaylen Wells is in the game for the first time. It didn't take long for the heralded sharpshooter to make a 3-pointer. Memphis is running a lineup without either Scotty Pippen Jr. or Ja Morant. John Konchar started the quarter playing point guard before Yuki Kawamura checked in with a little more than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. He quickly made a 3-pointer to give the Grizzlies a 101-99 lead. Memphis is up two with 8:31 left in the fourth quarter.

Ja Morant limps off the floor

Ja Morant's night appears to be over. After limping off the floor early in the second quarter, the Grizzlies star returned. He limped off again in third quarter after throwing down a two-handed dunk.

Halftime Grizzlies 60, Mavs 60

Memphis got a scare when Ja Morant turned his right ankle early in the second quarter, but he later returned. Brandon Clarke leads the Grizzlies with 12 points. Scottie Pippen Jr. and Jake LaRavia also have eight points apiece off the bench.

End of first quarter: Grizzlies 32, Mavs 29

Memphis is showing signs of what its new offense could become. Quick decisions and ball movement led to nine Grizzlies assists in the first quarter on 13 baskets. The downside is eight early turnovers. Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies with six points. Memphis is shooting 52.6% while holding Dallas to 41.7% overall.

Zach Edey picks up two quick fouls

Grizzlies rookie Zach Edey is being tested early. The Mavs isolated Edey defensively on a switch against Spencer Dinwiddie on Dallas' first possession. Edey held his own, but that didn't stop Dallas from attacking the center early. Edey picked up two quick fouls with his second coming on a Naji Marshall drive to the basket. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins left him in the game. Memphis leads 12-10 with 6:53 left in the first quarter. Santi Aldama, starting in place of Jaren Jackson Jr., has five points.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: Monday, Oct. 7

Monday, Oct. 7 Time: 7 p.m. CT

7 p.m. CT Location: American Airlines Center

What channel is Grizzlies vs Mavs game on today?

TV channel: NBA league pass

NBA league pass Streaming: Mavs.com

Mavs.com Radio: 92.9 FM

Grizzlies vs Mavs betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Monday:

Spread: Grizzlies -7.5

Grizzlies -7.5 Over/under : 217.5

: 217.5 Moneyline: Grizzlies -300

Grizzlies vs Mavs injury updates

Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr. (hamstring), Cam Spencer (ankle), GG Jackson (foot surgery), Vince Williams Jr. (left shin).

Mavs: Kyrie Irving (rest), Klay Thompson (rest), Luka Doncic (calf), PJ Washington (left hip), Maxi Kleber (left ankle), Dante Exum (right wrist), Kessler Edwards (left ankle), Brandon Williams (right calf).

PRACTICE STANDOUTS: How Yuki Kawamura 'stole the show' and other Memphis Grizzlies open practice takeaways

