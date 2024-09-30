Why South Carolina's Dawn Staley is so eager for exhibition in Memphis, St. Jude visit

There's more than just a basketball game for South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley when the Gamecocks visit Memphis .

Staley can hardly wait to come back.

“The people showed me so much love that I’m really looking forward to it,” she said last week. “And, then, we’re going to do whatever we need to do to raise awareness for St. Jude (Children’s Research Hospital). We’re going to have an opportunity to meet the decision-makers at St. Jude that help put this all on, which is great, because it doesn’t happen without their innovative thinking.”

The reigning national champions will face the Tigers on Oct. 15 (8:30 p.m., ESPN+) as part of the first Hoops For St. Jude Tip Off Classic at FedExForum. The preseason exhibition will follow a men’s basketball exhibition between Memphis and North Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

All the proceeds from the doubleheader’s ticket sales will benefit St. Jude. That;'s something Simmons said made this event a no-brainer.

“Anytime you can play for a cause, especially when it’s in your hometown, I think that’s important,” Simmons said.

Staley’s said she makes regular contributions to St. Jude and has for many years. Staley added her team plans to visit St. Jude’s campus.

“To be able to make it public and help benefit the families and the children and the research from us just bouncing a basketball,” Staley said, “I think it’s a great cause to get behind.”

South Carolina has won two the last three national titles, including last season when the Gamecocks went 38-0, beating star player Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the championship game. Memphis finished 13-17 in Simmons’ first season as coach.

“I think it’ll be a test for us, but I don’t think it’s something that our players aren’t willing to do,” said Memphis coach Alex Simmons. “We’re still going to do us. We’re going to be Memphis. We’re going to play fast, we’re going to press, speed up the offense. We can’t change who we are just because of who we’re playing.”

Staley said the fact that the event is a doubleheader that also involves Penny Hardaway’s Tigers and Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels adds to the excitement.

“It’s a cool setting,” said Staley. “Our kids will get a chance to see Penny. I’m sure he’s young enough to where they remember him. They don’t remember me. And then, North Carolina has a great brand. I’m sure (my team) will be excited about all that as well as celebrating women’s basketball and all the great things Memphis is doing."

Commercial Appeal sports writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

