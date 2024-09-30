Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Commercial Appeal

    What's that under construction by the future Walk-On's off Snowden Lane in Southaven?

    By Jacob Wilt, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    Construction on what will become the premier pickleball facility in DeSoto County has begun.

    Bangers Pickleball hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Southaven, complete with popup pickleball courts and an appearance from 9 DOUGH 1 food truck. The construction site is located at the north end of Top of the Sipp , a mixed-use development located west of Snowden Lane and across Getwell Road from Silo Square .

    According to Scott Gill, founder of development group SMJ Enterprise, when complete in winter 2025 the facility will contain 10 courts, including four outdoor, four indoor and two covered outdoor courts. Similar to other sports entertainment companies like Topgolf , Bangers Pickleball will offer more than just the sport itself — there will also be a restaurant and two bars for players to enjoy around the property.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnzX9_0voc6VJe00

    "We are still developing the menu," Gill said, "but it will focus on shareables, burgers and salads with a big selection of appetizers."

    Firepits will be set up outside for players to stay warm during winter months or take a break between games, with other smaller activities like cornhole nearby. Gill said the upstairs patio overlooking the courts will be an ideal event space.

    The pickleball courts are "phase 3" of Top of the Sipp's larger construction plans. Other businesses nearer to completion coming to the development during phase 1 include Abbikadabbi’s Baking Company , salon company Suite Serenity and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux .

    More around Snowden Grove: What's coming to Southaven's Snowden District? New restaurants, retail & pickleball courts

    Phase 2's specific businesses remain unconfirmed, but when completed in winter 2025, the four buildings in the phase are expected to be used for office space, entertainment and retail. An outdoor stage will also be constructed.

    Currently, there are a few options for DeSoto County residents looking to play the increasingly popular sport in-county. Among the options, there are four outdoor courts at Snowden Grove Pickleball Courts and six outside at the DeSoto Athletic Center. Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando has also hosted pickleball popups on its indoor basketball courts.

    Southaven development: How Southaven's Snowden District grew into a destination and what's next for the area

    Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com .

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What's that under construction by the future Walk-On's off Snowden Lane in Southaven?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Debra Ramsey
    1d ago
    Congratulations Snowden Park Beautiful atmosphere Salute 💯
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja1 day ago
    Four Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges After Shooting Incident at Gulfport Airbnb
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune12 days ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja7 hours ago
    Big List of Festivals and Family Friendly Events This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen26 days ago
    Tennessee Restaurant Serves The 'Best Burger' In The Entire State
    WSIX 97.9 The BIG 982 days ago
    Female was Hit by Multiple Vehicles and Killed After Jumping from Overpass onto 210 Freeway
    Pain In The Pass17 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Inspectors Close Florida Buffet – What They Found Will Gross You Out
    Akeena10 days ago
    Our Rich History: Colonial Cottage was an icon of the Erlanger community, now history
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Walmart shopper issues warning on why you should wash your new clothes before you wear them
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    The best steak in the western Suburbs is Served at this restaurant.
    Chicago Food King4 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz8 days ago
    An Annular Solar Eclipse Happens October 2, 2024
    M Henderson15 hours ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Armed Robbery of USPS Mail Carrier: Two Charged
    Morristown Minute9 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Morristown Man Arrested for Cocaine Distribution
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute12 hours ago
    DOJ sues software company controlling 80% of rental market – accuses of price fixing rents in CA
    The HD Post19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza10 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks20 days ago
    Free Food Mobile Markets Return To Bristol County For October 2024
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Downtown Memphis hotel lands at No. 2 on list of South's best hotels by Condé Nast Traveler
    The Commercial Appeal1 day ago
    Searchers scour mountain, cellular data for missing Yellowstone hiker
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy