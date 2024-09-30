What's that under construction by the future Walk-On's off Snowden Lane in Southaven?

Construction on what will become the premier pickleball facility in DeSoto County has begun.

Bangers Pickleball hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, Sept. 25, in Southaven, complete with popup pickleball courts and an appearance from 9 DOUGH 1 food truck. The construction site is located at the north end of Top of the Sipp , a mixed-use development located west of Snowden Lane and across Getwell Road from Silo Square .

According to Scott Gill, founder of development group SMJ Enterprise, when complete in winter 2025 the facility will contain 10 courts, including four outdoor, four indoor and two covered outdoor courts. Similar to other sports entertainment companies like Topgolf , Bangers Pickleball will offer more than just the sport itself — there will also be a restaurant and two bars for players to enjoy around the property.

"We are still developing the menu," Gill said, "but it will focus on shareables, burgers and salads with a big selection of appetizers."

Firepits will be set up outside for players to stay warm during winter months or take a break between games, with other smaller activities like cornhole nearby. Gill said the upstairs patio overlooking the courts will be an ideal event space.

The pickleball courts are "phase 3" of Top of the Sipp's larger construction plans. Other businesses nearer to completion coming to the development during phase 1 include Abbikadabbi’s Baking Company , salon company Suite Serenity and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux .

More around Snowden Grove: What's coming to Southaven's Snowden District? New restaurants, retail & pickleball courts

Phase 2's specific businesses remain unconfirmed, but when completed in winter 2025, the four buildings in the phase are expected to be used for office space, entertainment and retail. An outdoor stage will also be constructed.

Currently, there are a few options for DeSoto County residents looking to play the increasingly popular sport in-county. Among the options, there are four outdoor courts at Snowden Grove Pickleball Courts and six outside at the DeSoto Athletic Center. Gatorade Fieldhouse in Hernando has also hosted pickleball popups on its indoor basketball courts.

Southaven development: How Southaven's Snowden District grew into a destination and what's next for the area

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What's that under construction by the future Walk-On's off Snowden Lane in Southaven?