Addressing Zach Edey's hype, and 4 other Memphis Grizzlies questions ahead of preseason camp

At last, the Memphis Grizzlies ' offseason has come to an end.

Expectations are as high as ever in Memphis. Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. should lead a group that is positioned to compete in the Western Conference with quality depth.

Ahead of preseason practice and Monday's media day , Commercial Appeal reporters Damichael Cole and Jonah Dylan answered five questions pertaining to the season outlook in Memphis.

How would you grade the Grizzlies' offseason?

Cole: I give the Grizzlies' offseason a solid B. It was a safe summer without much aggressiveness and risk, and that feels smart. This core still has a lot of unanswered questions after injuries zapped their potential last season. Getting Zach Edey as a center in the draft was a good move, but it will be worth monitoring if the lack of movement in free agency was the right decision.

Dylan: I’d give it a B. There was an obvious need at center, and that was addressed by drafting Zach Edey. Still, relying on a rookie to play such a critical role from the jump is always going to be a risk, and Memphis has no choice. General manager Zach Kleiman gets good marks for re-signing Luke Kennard at a discount, too.

Are you buying into the Zach Edey hype from Grizzlies players?

Cole: I’m buying it. Multiple Grizzlies players and his former coaches are all high on what he can accomplish. Memphis will put him in a situation where he doesn’t have to do too much, and that should be suitable for a rookie. He should thrive in Memphis.

Dylan: For almost all of last season, the Grizzlies’ center was Jaren Jackson Jr. And he’s not a center.

So it makes sense that everyone (players, fans, staff) are excited about Edey’s ability. And it’s easy to see how he fits in, even if he isn’t the offensive maverick he was in college. I’m buying in a little bit . . . but let’s see what happens when he’s actually out there on the court.

What is something you want to see addressed at media day on Monday?

Cole: We need to know more about the structure of the current coaching staff. Memphis completely revamped its assistant coaching staff . Patrick St. Andrews is back for his second year, and he was viewed as someone who could help shift the offense last season. Does he still get that role, or will one of the new assistants be tasked with that assignment?

Dylan: Do the Grizzlies feel pressure heading into this season? Last season was a wash, and it was doomed from the start because of Ja Morant’s suspension. All the injuries made it easy to explain away, but that just means everyone is a year older, and the expectations are still high. Memphis can’t afford another season outside the playoffs, and I’m interested to compare the tone at this year’s media day to the tone from last year.

When and who should Memphis add to its roster with two open spots?

Cole: Memphis has to at least add a 14th player by the start of the season. Another backup point guard after losing Derrick Rose should be a priority. Markelle Fultz and Dennis Smith Jr. are two solid free agents who are good defenders capable of offensive bursts.

Dylan: A backup point guard and depth in the frontcourt. The former is more immediately important, because Derrick Rose’s retirement means there’s potentially a need for a backup point guard on opening night. That could be Scotty Pippen Jr., but he’ll need a standard contract, and not a two-way, sooner rather than later if he’s going to play an every-night role.

The Grizzlies could probably use another piece in the frontcourt, too, in case Edey gets injured or struggles to start his career.

Who in the Grizzlies' organization faces the most pressure this season?

Cole: Taylor Jenkins has the most pressure. Usually when a coach’s entire assistant staff is shuffled, good results had better follow or that seat will start getting hot. Jenkins has been one of the NBA’s top defensive coaches in his first five seasons in Memphis, but it’s becoming clear that his ability to unlock the full potential of this offense will determine if he’s the man who can take Memphis to new heights.

Dylan: Ja Morant is the obvious answer, I think — he’s the face of the team and one of the most important figures in the entire city. But I’m going to go with Taylor Jenkins. Last year was a wash, obviously, and it wasn’t Jenkins’ fault that there were so many injuries.

But Jenkins is now tasked with taking a team that played almost no meaningful basketball last season and immediately turning it back into a title contender. That’s a tough task, and if things don’t go well, he’ll be a target for criticism.

