Where does 'P-Valley' actor Bertram Williams Jr. eat when he's home in Memphis? His top picks

Update: This story has been updated to correct the network airing the acclaimed drama "P-Valley"

Memphis has birthed numerous talents across a variety of industries . They are artists and activists, educators and change-makers, civil servants and CEOs. Some would refer to them as Grind City's VIPs — the people who keep us going and make us shine.

Bertram Williams Jr. is one such VIP.

The Memphis thespian and community-builder is most known for his current role on STARZ's award-winning drama "P-Valley," where he plays a complex and layered character who brings levity to scenes but is later revealed to contain a bit of darkness. In a complete twist, the man who plays the shadowy character is full of light that he generously shines on his hometown.

I had a chance to catch up with Williams when he returned to Memphis after filming season 4 of the show. Here's what the performer said he loves to eat when he's home.

Breakfast

Groovy Gratitude | 605 N. Second St., Suite 101 | Hours: 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

Nutrition experts and marketing gurus agree that the way you choose to break your fast each day matters to your overall health. Williams prefers to stop into Groovy Gratitude for a smoothie breakfast, but the cafe also sells fresh fruit, paninis and other snacks.

"Their smoothies do me well," he said of the charming cafe's liquid menu options. "I'm not always looking to do anything too heavy and I need to replenish [in the mornings], then I love Groovy Gratitude."

MOCKTAILS IN MEMPHIS: No booze? No problem! These are some of the best Memphis spots to enjoy a non-alcoholic drink

Lunch

Soul Fish Cafe | 862 Cooper St. | Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Williams declares Soul Fish Cafe as his "tried and true boo" of Memphis eateries.

"[Every time I'm home] I'm pulling up to the Cooper-Young location," he said. "They're going to be quick, they're going to give me what I want, and I can get some zucchini so I get to balance my guilt with some veggies."

The restaurant is a staple on the Memphis dining scene and features seafood and soul food.

Dinner

JEM | 644 Madison Ave., Suite 102 | Hours: 5-9 p.m. Wednesday-Thursday, 4:30-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday; closed Sunday-Tuesday

Williams said the taste and presentation of a meal are nearly as important as the company with whom he shares it.

"It's all about the people," he said, describing his ideal Memphis dinner. "A lot of times, [I dine] with my wife so we can make dinner work anywhere."

Williams confessed he was embarrassed to admit that he'd never "had a proper dinner experience" in the city, aside from the feel-good vibes of family functions and other informal gatherings that he and his wife, music artist and storyteller Talibah Safiya , attend.

He had heard great things about JEM in the Edge District and let The Commercial Appeal tag along for the couple's first trendy dinner experience there in Memphis.

Their experience was positive, with the restaurant's warm ambience and Williams notes his short rib was tasty. The actor is also looking forward to trying other area eateries as he reacclimates himself to home.

Treats

Zio Matto Gelato | 545 S. Main St., Suite 110 | Noon-5 p.m. Sunday, noon-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday

A quick glance at Williams' Instagram account may lead you to believe that he respects people and nature, and treats his body like a temple. While that is true, the STARZ star says he actually eats "some of everything."

"I need to dispel some of that," he joked, claiming to devour a bag of Takis monthly and that he's no stranger to the Southern delicacy, deep-fried chicken.

So when it comes to treats, Williams says his sweet tooth guides him toward gelato. He recommends Zio Matto Gelato on Main Street if you'd like to try some of the best in town.

What Memphis VIP's food recommendations are you curious about? Email your nominations to Ellen.Chamberlain@commercialappeal.com .

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Where does 'P-Valley' actor Bertram Williams Jr. eat when he's home in Memphis? His top picks