    • The Commercial Appeal

    Need to register to vote for November elections? Here's what to know in Memphis, Shelby County

    By Brooke Muckerman, Memphis Commercial Appeal,

    2 days ago

    The Nov. 5 general election is fast approaching. With major ticket items like the presidency and a U.S. Senate seat for Tennessee up for voters to decide on, many have questions about voting basics.

    Registering to vote is required if you are wanting to cast a ballot in November. The deadline to register to vote for the November election is Oct. 7.

    There are multiple ways you can register to vote, from attending a voter registration event to registering online.

    Here is how to register to vote in Memphis and Shelby County.

    Who can vote in Memphis, Tennessee?

    Many residents who live within Shelby County are eligible to vote in the general election on Nov. 5.

    In order to be able to vote in the election you must be a U.S. citizen who lives within Shelby County, be 18 years or older and not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been legally restored.

    Ballots for every citizen will be slightly different based on where they live. Those who are registered to vote in the city of Memphis will see multiple ballot questions posed to them , including residency requirements for Memphis mayor and City Councilmembers. A ballot measure about gun control is in dispute .

    How do I register to vote?

    There are two ways you can register to vote in the state of Tennessee. If you have a valid Tennessee driver's license or a Safety ID, you can register online on the Tennessee Secretary of State website .

    The website will ask you a series of questions to ensure that you are eligible to register to vote before prompting you to fill out personal information. The website will ask you for your full legal name, date of birth, social security number and your driver’s license or Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security ID.

    If you prefer to fill out a paper application, download the application on the Shelby County Election Commission's website. You can hand deliver the application to the Shelby County Election Commission, 980 Nixon Dr., or the Downtown location at 157 Poplar Ave., Suite 137.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N732a_0vobcD8o00

    If you choose to mail the application, it must be post-dated on or before Oct. 7, which is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming election. Mail the application to the Shelby County Election Commission, 980 Nixon Dr., Memphis, TN 38134.

    Mailing your voter application will require you to vote in person in the first election with a photo ID.

    How do I check if my voter registration is active?

    The Tennessee Secretary of State's website allows you to see if your voter registration is still active.

    The website will ask you to fill out your county of residence, full name and date of birth.

    Have other questions about the General Election?

    Do you have a question about the Nov. 5 election we haven't answered yet? Send Metro Government Reporter Brooke Muckerman an email brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com or give her a call at (901) 484-6225.

    This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Need to register to vote for November elections? Here's what to know in Memphis, Shelby County

