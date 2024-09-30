Former MPD officer cries on the stand and other moments from week 3 of Tyre Nichols trial

Three weeks of the Tyre Nichols federal criminal trial have wrapped up, and a fourth week is on the horizon.

Federal prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon. They called a total of 19 witnesses over 13 days of trial.

Thursday and Friday saw the defense call their first witnesses, with attorneys for Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley and Justin Smith Jr., the three former officers on trial, each calling their own use-of-force witnesses.

With 15 days of trial in the rearview, here are four things that stood out from week three of the trial.

Ex-officer Desmond Mills Jr. cries on the stand

Desmond Mills Jr., one of the SCORPION Unit officers who was charged in the case but later pleaded guilty , took the stand Tuesday afternoon. His testimony lasted three days, and he broke down in tears during his first day of testimony.

After the lunch recess, Mills resumed testimony and began watching body camera footage. As the footage showed Nichols being struck, and a prosecutor asked him who was using excessive force in that clip, Mills paused for almost a minute. At that time, Mills could be heard crying into his microphone before saying, "I wish I could've stopped the punches. It hurt to watch. It hurt inside so much."

"I made his child fatherless. I'm sorry. I'm sorry," Mills later said. "Sorry can't bring him back. But I pray his child has everything he needs growing up — food, clothes, everything."

Norris then handed Mills water and testimony resumed.

Mills, when asked by prosecutors why he did not tell their supervisor on the scene what happened, said that "it was ugly" and that they "knew it was wrong" to have used that much force on Nichols.

The next day Norris told the jury to disregard Mills' apology.

Mills also testified that he had considered leaving the SCORPION Unit ahead of the Nichols beating, saying that he was concerned about the aggressive tactics that were used. Specifically concerning to Mills was the hostility that he described Emmitt Martin III and Haley engaging in.

FBI investigator recounts voluntary interviews with defendants

FBI Special Agent Anthony Householder, who worked at the Memphis branch for over 11 years before moving to Albany, New York, was called to the stand to testify to interviews between the FBI and Smith and Bean.

Householder was first asked about conversations he had with Smith and said that he recalled Smith telling him that the force used was "outside the scope of reasonable force" and that Nichols did not pose a threat.

He also said that Smith told him that Nichols "shouldn't have died that night. He said he felt it was his fault Nichols had died."

Smith also told federal officials in this interview, according to Householder, that he did not explain the use of force to Lt. Dewayne Smith because "he wanted to stand with the team" and thought that "if he addressed the team at the time it would create a big fight."

Householder also talked about a similar interview with Bean, noting that Bean omitted details in the first interview. In a later interview, Bean changed some aspects of the incident and told federal investigators he had omitted some information.

During the first interview with Bean, Householder said Bean took multiple breaks with his attorneys and would come back to add some information to the story.

"[Bean] said he didn't want to throw his team under the bus," Householder testified.

Householder did not say whether an interview like this was done with Haley, but texts between Haley and Bean showed the two co-defendants texted about watching body camera footage in the hours after Nichols was taken to the hospital.

The next afternoon, another MPD officer texted Haley.

"Who beat up dude last night?" the officer asked.

"Us," Haley responded.

During cross-examination, John Keith Perry — Bean's attorney — questioned Householder's memory of the interview. Video and audio recordings were not taken, and a direct transcript does not exist, so the entire interview was summarized based on notes Householder took. This, Householder said during Perry's cross, was standard practice for FBI agents.

Some agents, he said, do record the interview. There is not an FBI policy, however, that mandates recordings be taken.

At various points Householder said he could not remember certain things but would redirect the question to what was written in the summary.

Final witness for prosecution, St. Francis nurse, recalls officers being 'nervous' in emergency room

The government's final witness, a St. Francis emergency room nurse named Taylor Chesser, testified Thursday afternoon. Chesser had a brief testimony, telling the court that the two officers who were in the hospital would not tell her what happened to Nichols when she asked. Those two officers, according to former officer Mills, were himself and Bean.

Chesser went on to say that the officers denied even being on the scene.

She recalled the officers being "nervous" and "pacing" the halls of the hospital while Nichols was being cared for. She said they did not impede the care being given to Nichols, but they did not offer help.

Prosecutors rest case, defense argues for acquittal

The prosecution rested its case Thursday afternoon. Immediately after resting, defense attorneys argued that the government had not met its burden and that their clients should be acquitted.

The crux of most arguments centered around the lack of definitive proof of Nichols' resistance and the intensity of the force used. They also argued that the prosecutors' case failed since they did not call a use-of-force expert to testify.

The government pushed back on the arguments, saying that it would not have been proper of them to introduce a use-of-force expert.

Norris did not rule on the acquittal motions, saying he would take them under advisement while the defense presented its case.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Former MPD officer cries on the stand and other moments from week 3 of Tyre Nichols trial