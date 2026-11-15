Cheese-filled tortellini, tender chicken, vegetables, Alfredo sauce, and more cheese come together in one baking dish without pre-boiling the pasta. The tortellini cooks directly in the creamy mixture, absorbing flavor while keeping its cheesy center. Chicken makes the casserole substantial, vegetables add color, and the sauce surrounds everything as the oven handles the work. The top becomes melted and bubbling while the pasta underneath stays tender and rich. Eliminating the boiling pot and extra preparation makes this an unusually cooperative comfort-food dinner, especially on nights when several pans would be enough to abandon the plan entirely.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the casserole with garlic bread, salad, broccoli, or roasted vegetables. The ingredients can be mixed directly in the dish, leaving very little washing between preparation and dinner. Add spinach, mushrooms, peas, or another vegetable when you want to adapt the recipe to what is available. Leftovers reheat with a splash of milk or Alfredo sauce to restore the creamy texture. This is an easy choice for family dinner, meal preparation, or feeding guests without spending the evening at the stove. Dump-and-bake cooking sounds casual, but cheese tortellini and chicken Alfredo ensure the finished pan tastes anything but careless.

↓↓↓ NO BOILING POT—THE TORTELLINI COOKS RIGHT IN THE ALFREDO ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE DUMP-AND-BAKE CHICKEN TORTELLINI ALFREDO RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



