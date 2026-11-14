Chicken Parmesan and creamy macaroni have stopped competing for dinner and combined inside this one-pot rotini dish. Tender chicken, Italian seasoning, tomato flavor, and three cheeses create a sauce that lands somewhere between chicken Parmesan and mac and cheese. Rotini catches the creamy mixture in every curve, while the chicken makes the meal substantial enough to satisfy a hungry table. Cheese is not limited to the surface; it melts through the entire pot and surrounds each piece of pasta. The result is rich, comforting, and full of familiar Italian-American flavor without requiring separate pans for chicken, sauce, and noodles.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve it with garlic bread, salad, broccoli, or roasted vegetables. Extra mozzarella, Parmesan, basil, or red pepper flakes can strengthen the chicken-Parmesan side of the dish. Since everything cooks in one pot, cleanup remains surprisingly manageable despite the amount of cheese involved. Leftovers thicken in the refrigerator, so a splash of milk or broth can restore the creamy texture during reheating. This is the meal to make when one person asks for pasta, another wants chicken Parmesan, and nobody is interested in washing several pans afterward.

↓↓↓ THREE CHEESES ARE HIDING BETWEEN THE CHICKEN AND ROTINI ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE ONE-POT CHICKEN PARMESAN PASTA RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



