Juicy hot dogs, savory chili, melted cheese, and crunchy tortilla chips are layered into a bubbly casserole that delivers game-day flavor in every scoop. The hot dogs provide the familiar foundation, while chili turns the dish into something substantial enough for dinner. Cheese melts through the center and across the top, connecting everything beneath a crisp layer of chips. Each serving moves between creamy chili, smoky hot dog pieces, stretchy cheese, and salty crunch. It has all the appeal of loaded chili dogs without requiring everyone to assemble a sandwich that immediately falls apart after the first bite.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the casserole with diced onions, jalapeños, pickles, mustard, sour cream, or additional chips. Add the crunchy topping at the correct stage so it stays noticeable instead of disappearing into the chili. This is an easy choice for family dinner, game day, movie night, or feeding a group that appreciates unapologetic comfort food. Leftovers reheat well, although a fresh handful of chips can restore the original crunch. Chili cheese dogs have never claimed to be tidy, but turning them into a casserole at least keeps most of the toppings inside the baking dish.

↓↓↓ THE TORTILLA CHIPS ARE CRUNCHING OVER A WHOLE PAN OF CHILI CHEESE DOGS ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CHILI CHEESE HOT DOG CASSEROLE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



