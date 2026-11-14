Chocolate chips, creamy peanut butter, cake mix, and chopped peanut butter cups come together in a dessert designed for maximum richness with minimal ceremony. Instead of carefully creaming butter or building multiple layers, the ingredients are placed in the baking dish and allowed to transform into a warm, gooey cake. Peanut butter swirls through the chocolate while candy pieces create pockets of melted filling and texture. The top develops a baked crust, but the center remains soft enough to scoop rather than slice perfectly. It is messy, indulgent, and exactly suited to anyone who believes chocolate and peanut butter should rarely appear separately.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the dump cake warm with vanilla ice cream so the cold cream melts into the chocolate center. Additional peanut butter cups, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, or chopped peanuts can make each bowl even more excessive. The recipe is ideal for movie night, potlucks, birthdays, or a casual dessert when appearance matters less than flavor. Leftovers can be reheated briefly to restore the molten texture, assuming the baking dish is not scraped clean during the first serving. Dump cakes are popular because they simplify preparation; this one ensures the easy method does not produce a quiet dessert.

↓↓↓ SCOOP THROUGH THE CHOCOLATE AND FIND THE MELTED PEANUT BUTTER CUPS ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE PEANUT BUTTER CHOCOLATE DUMP CAKE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



