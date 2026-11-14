Classic chicken Parmesan usually involves breading, frying, sauce, cheese, and a kitchen that looks much busier afterward. This air-fryer version keeps the crisp coating, rich marinara, and melted mozzarella while removing the need for deep frying. Hot circulating air browns the breading around the chicken, creating a crunchy exterior before the sauce and cheese are added. The center remains tender while mozzarella bubbles over the top and marinara brings the familiar tomato flavor. Everything comes together in approximately 20 minutes, making Italian comfort food realistic even when dinner started later than planned.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the chicken over pasta, beside roasted vegetables, or inside a toasted roll for a chicken Parmesan sandwich. Add the marinara strategically so plenty of crisp breading remains exposed rather than becoming completely covered. Extra Parmesan, basil, and red pepper flakes can finish the dish at the table. The air fryer is also useful for reheating leftovers because it can restore some texture before the sauce and cheese become hot again. When crispy chicken, tomato sauce, and mozzarella can arrive this quickly without a pot of oil, ordering the same dinner from a restaurant becomes much harder to justify.

↓↓↓ THE CHICKEN STAYS CRISPY UNDER THAT MELTED MOZZARELLA ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE AIR FRYER CHICKEN PARMESAN RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



