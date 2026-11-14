Ricotta gives these Italian cookies an exceptionally soft, tender texture that falls somewhere between a traditional cookie and a small piece of cake. Almond flavor runs through the dough and returns in the sweet glaze, creating a fragrant finish without overwhelming the delicate crumb. Toasted sliced almonds over the top introduce the crunch that the soft centers need. Each cookie looks festive once glazed but remains simple enough for everyday baking. The contrast between tender ricotta dough, smooth icing, and crisp almonds makes them especially satisfying beside coffee or tea.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Bake them for Christmas trays, showers, weddings, family gatherings, or the moment ordinary sugar cookies no longer sound exciting. Allow the cookies to cool before glazing so the icing stays visible rather than soaking completely into the tops. Toasting the almonds deepens their flavor and gives the finished tray a bakery-style appearance. The cookies store well when protected from drying, and their soft texture often becomes even more settled after resting. Ricotta may be better known for lasagna and cheesecake, but these almond-glazed cookies prove it deserves a permanent place in the cookie jar too.

↓↓↓ THE RICOTTA IS WHY THESE COOKIES STAY SO SOFT ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE ITALIAN RICOTTA COOKIES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



