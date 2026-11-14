Barbecue chicken, red onion, sweet corn, melted cheese, and tangy sauce spread across crisp flatbread for a fast dinner that behaves like pizza without requiring homemade dough. The chicken makes every slice substantial, while corn adds sweet bursts against the smoky sauce. Red onion contributes sharpness and color, preventing the cheese and barbecue flavor from becoming too heavy. Because flatbread is thin, the crust becomes crisp quickly and creates an excellent ratio of toppings to bread. Each bite offers chicken, sauce, vegetables, and cheese instead of several inches of plain crust waiting at the edge.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the flatbread whole for dinner or slice it into narrow pieces for parties and game day. Cilantro, jalapeños, ranch, additional barbecue sauce, or pickled onions can provide another finishing layer. Leftover cooked chicken works perfectly, turning a small amount of meat into a complete meal. Assemble everything ahead and bake close to serving so the crust remains crisp and the cheese stays melted. Salad or slaw can add freshness beside the flatbread. Barbecue chicken pizza is already popular, but corn and red onion make sure this version brings more than sauce and cheese to the table.

↓↓↓ SWEET CORN AND RED ONION ARE HIDING UNDER THE BARBECUE CHICKEN ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE BBQ CHICKEN FLATBREAD RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



