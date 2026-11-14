Cheese-filled tortellini and creamy pesto create a rich pasta dinner, but roasted tomatoes bring the concentrated sweetness and acidity needed to balance it. The tomatoes soften and blister in the oven, releasing juices that mingle with basil, garlic, cream, and Parmesan. Every tortellini already carries a cheesy center, then collects more sauce on the outside. That could easily become overly heavy without the tomatoes and fresh pesto flavor cutting through each bite. The finished dish looks colorful, smells intensely of basil, and feels far more polished than its manageable preparation would suggest.

Photo by Chef Maniac

Serve the tortellini with garlic bread, salad, grilled chicken, or shrimp. Extra Parmesan, red pepper flakes, toasted pine nuts, or fresh basil can finish the bowl. Roast the tomatoes until their skins begin to wrinkle and their flavor becomes concentrated, then fold them through gently so they remain visible. Leftovers reheat with a small splash of cream or broth to loosen the sauce. This recipe works for weeknight dinner, date night, or guests who appreciate pasta that looks as good as it tastes. Pesto brings the familiar flavor, but those roasted tomatoes prevent the creamy tortellini from becoming predictable.

↓↓↓ THE TOMATOES ROAST UNTIL THEY BURST STRAIGHT INTO THE PESTO SAUCE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CREAMY PESTO TORTELLINI RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



