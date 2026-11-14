Flaky cod and golden potatoes share one sheet pan in this bright, herb-filled seafood dinner. The potatoes begin first so they have time to become tender and crisp before the quicker-cooking fish joins them. Lemon brings acidity that keeps the meal fresh, while herbs spread savory flavor across both the cod and potatoes. Staggered timing solves the common sheet-pan problem of overcooked fish beside unfinished vegetables. The cod remains moist and delicate while the potatoes develop the browned edges expected from a proper roasted side. It is a complete meal with clean flavors and very little cookware waiting afterward.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the cod with extra lemon wedges, fresh herbs, green beans, asparagus, or salad. Arranging everything in a single layer encourages roasting rather than steaming, especially around the potatoes. The recipe works for weeknight dinner, meal preparation, or introducing more seafood without relying on heavy breading and frying. Leftovers can become fish cakes, tacos, or a cold salad, although cod is best enjoyed close to cooking. Lemon and herbs give the fish plenty of character while allowing it to remain light. One pan, one protein, and one dependable potato side keep dinner refreshingly straightforward.

↓↓↓ THE POTATOES START FIRST—THEN THE COD JOINS AT THE PERFECT TIME ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SHEET-PAN LEMON HERB COD RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



