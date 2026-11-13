A buttery tart crust surrounds creamy mascarpone and sweet cherry jam in this rustic Italian-inspired dessert. Mascarpone creates a smooth, mild layer that softens the fruit’s sweetness and keeps the filling from tasting like jam spread directly over pastry. The cherry layer provides color and concentrated flavor, while the crust bakes until golden around the edges. Because crostata is supposed to look handmade, the shape does not require the precision of a formal tart. The finished dessert feels elegant and relaxed at the same time, with enough structure to slice neatly but plenty of rustic charm left visible.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the crostata at room temperature with powdered sugar, whipped cream, or fresh cherries. It pairs naturally with coffee or tea and works equally well for brunch, an afternoon gathering, or dessert after dinner. Different jams can create future versions, allowing the same mascarpone-and-crust foundation to follow the seasons. Let the tart cool before slicing so the filling settles and the pastry remains crisp. It also travels well to potlucks or family visits because there is no delicate frosting to protect. Jam and pastry may be simple partners, but mascarpone gives the combination a much richer middle.

↓↓↓ THE CHERRY JAM IS SITTING ON A WHOLE LAYER OF MASCARPONE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE JAM AND MASCARPONE CROSTATA RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



