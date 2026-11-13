Roasted sweet potato rounds become colorful appetizer bases for creamy Brie, juicy pomegranate seeds, and crunchy pistachios. The potatoes caramelize at the edges while remaining tender inside, creating a naturally sweet foundation beneath the rich cheese. Brie softens over the warm rounds and provides a buttery contrast to the bright, tart pomegranate. Pistachios add saltiness and crunch, ensuring the bites offer several textures despite their small size. The colors make them especially suited to holiday tables, where orange sweet potato, pale cheese, red fruit, and green nuts look naturally festive. They feel elegant without requiring pastry shells, bread, or complicated assembly.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Arrange the bites on a platter and serve them warm enough for the Brie to remain soft. A drizzle of honey or balsamic glaze can add another sweet-tangy finish, while fresh herbs provide color. Roast the potato rounds until properly browned before adding the toppings so they remain sturdy enough to pick up. The components can be prepared separately and assembled close to serving, making the recipe manageable for parties. These bites work for Thanksgiving, Christmas, showers, or any appetizer spread that needs something beyond crackers and dip. Sweet potato may be humble, but Brie and pomegranate make sure nobody treats it that way.

↓↓↓ BRIE AND POMEGRANATE JUST TURNED SWEET POTATO INTO PARTY FOOD ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE SWEET POTATO BITES WITH BRIE RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



