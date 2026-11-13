A light chocolate sponge wraps around fresh raspberry filling and whipped cream, creating a dessert with a dramatic spiral inside every slice. The cake remains flexible enough to roll without becoming dense, while the raspberry brings tart fruitiness that cuts through the cocoa and cream. Whipped filling keeps the dessert airy and prevents the layers from feeling as heavy as a frosted chocolate cake. From the outside, the roll looks elegant and restrained; cutting it reveals the real presentation. Each slice displays alternating ribbons of chocolate cake, pale cream, and vivid raspberry, making additional decoration almost unnecessary.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Serve the Swiss roll chilled with powdered sugar, berries, chocolate drizzle, or a spoonful of raspberry sauce. Rolling the cake while it is still appropriately warm helps establish the shape and reduce cracking later. Once filled, give it enough chilling time for neat, attractive slices. The dessert is ideal for holidays, showers, birthdays, or dinner parties where the final course should look impressive without being excessively rich. Individual slices also travel more easily than tall layer cake. Chocolate and raspberry have always belonged together, but seeing them arranged in a perfect spiral makes the pairing even harder to resist.

↓↓↓ CUT THE FIRST SLICE AND REVEAL THE RASPBERRY CREAM SPIRAL ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY SWISS ROLL RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



