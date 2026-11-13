An Oreo crust, creamy cheesecake, fresh strawberries, and silky chocolate ganache give these squares four distinct layers of indulgence. The cookie base provides dark cocoa crunch beneath the smooth filling, while strawberries introduce fresh fruitiness that cuts through the richness. Ganache flows across the top and around the berries, ensuring chocolate appears in more than the crust. Every square looks like a miniature celebration dessert, complete with contrasting colors and textures. The bar format also makes the cheesecake easier to portion and share than a tall round cake. Guests receive crust, filling, berries, and ganache in a single serving without anyone attempting to cut a perfect wedge.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Chill the cheesecake thoroughly before slicing so the filling stays firm and the layers remain visible. Add the strawberries and final ganache close enough to serving that the fruit looks fresh and glossy. These squares work for Valentine’s Day, birthdays, showers, potlucks, or any dessert table that needs something dramatic. Smaller pieces are often enough because the combination is rich, although people may still return for another. Store the bars refrigerated and use a warm, clean knife for the neatest edges. Chocolate-covered strawberries and cheesecake are already excellent desserts; stacking them over an Oreo crust leaves almost nothing else to request.

↓↓↓ THE STRAWBERRIES ARE SITTING ON CHEESECAKE UNDER A CHOCOLATE GANACHE ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE SQUARES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



