These Peppermint Cookies Look Like Christmas Planned Them

Candy Cane Kiss cookies bring together a soft, buttery sugar-cookie base and a peppermint chocolate candy pressed directly into the center. The cookie stays tender around the edges while the kiss adds cool peppermint flavor and a creamy chocolate finish. Their red-and-white appearance makes them instantly recognizable as a Christmas treat, even before they are arranged on a holiday platter. Unlike intricately decorated cookies that require piping bags and artistic patience, these create their festive look with one simple press after baking. The contrast between warm vanilla cookie and peppermint chocolate gives every bite enough variety to stand out among trays filled with ordinary sugar cookies. They feel nostalgic, cheerful, and carefully decorated without demanding hours of detailed work. That combination makes them exactly the kind of dependable recipe bakers return to whenever cookie-exchange season begins.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Bake them for Christmas parties, classroom celebrations, holiday movie nights, neighbor gifts, or any cookie exchange where presentation matters as much as flavor. Arrange the cookies in a gift tin with parchment between the layers so the kisses remain neat and visible. They pair naturally with hot cocoa, coffee, or cold milk, and their small size encourages guests to try one even after a large holiday meal. Pressing the candy into the warm cookie is also a simple step children can help complete, turning baking into a family activity. The peppermint flavor is unmistakably seasonal without overwhelming the buttery base. When the dessert table needs something colorful, familiar, and reliably popular, these cookies arrive already dressed for Christmas and ready to disappear.

↓↓↓ A PEPPERMINT CHOCOLATE KISS MAKES THESE COOKIES READY FOR CHRISTMAS ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CANDY CANE KISS COOKIES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



