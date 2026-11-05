These Pancakes Have a Cinnamon Roll Swirling Inside

Cinnamon rolls are wonderful, but waiting for dough to rise can make them impractical when a sweet breakfast craving arrives without warning. Cinnamon roll pancakes solve that problem by adding a buttery cinnamon-sugar swirl directly to fluffy pancake batter. As each pancake cooks, the swirl settles into the surface and creates caramelized ribbons that taste remarkably similar to the filling of a warm cinnamon roll. A cream cheese glaze replaces ordinary syrup and melts across the stack, running into every curve and browned edge. The result feels like two breakfast favorites occupying the same plate: soft pancakes for immediate satisfaction and gooey cinnamon-roll flavor without the long preparation. Every layer of the stack reveals another spiral, making these pancakes look as exciting as they taste before anyone even reaches for a fork.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Make them for weekend brunch, birthday breakfasts, holiday mornings, sleepovers, or any day when plain pancakes seem too predictable. Bacon or sausage can provide a salty contrast, while fruit keeps the meal from becoming entirely dessert. The pancakes are best served warm so the cream cheese glaze softens and the cinnamon swirl remains gooey. Smaller versions can create an impressive brunch platter, while a tall stack makes a dramatic centerpiece for one very hungry cinnamon lover. Because the batter cooks quickly, everyone gets the flavor of a bakery-style cinnamon roll without losing an entire morning to proofing dough. Once that cream cheese glaze begins sliding down a stack covered in cinnamon spirals, maple syrup may temporarily lose its usual place on the breakfast table.

↓↓↓ CINNAMON-SUGAR SWIRLS TURN EVERY PANCAKE INTO A SHORTCUT CINNAMON ROLL ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE CINNAMON ROLL PANCAKES RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



