This Rainbow Sushi Has Never Seen a Piece of Fish

Fruity Pebbles sushi borrows the rolled shape and bite-sized presentation of sushi while replacing rice and fish with colorful cereal, marshmallow, and a sweet center. The result looks playful enough to make anyone pause before reaching for a piece. Each roll delivers the familiar gooey texture of a cereal treat, with rainbow crunch surrounding whatever surprise has been tucked inside. Because it is completely no-bake, the recipe is easy to assemble without heating the kitchen or managing complicated equipment. Rolling and slicing the cereal mixture also turns dessert preparation into an activity rather than just another batch of bars pressed into a pan. Children can help choose fillings, shape the rolls, and arrange the finished pieces on a platter. The bright colors do most of the decorating work, producing a party treat that looks cheerful before sprinkles or additional toppings even enter the conversation.

Photo by Letisha Uber

Make these rolls for birthdays, sleepovers, school celebrations, movie nights, or rainy afternoons when children need something creative to do. Arrange them like a sushi platter and offer sweet dipping sauces or candy decorations to continue the theme. Different fillings can produce several varieties in one batch, giving everyone a reason to sample more than one piece. Since the rolls are small and easy to hold, they work especially well on dessert tables crowded with other treats. Adults may enjoy the nostalgia of marshmallow cereal bars, while children will be drawn immediately to the unusual shape and color. There is no expectation that Fruity Pebbles sushi should be sophisticated or restrained. Its purpose is to be fun, sweet, and memorable—and a rainbow roll that tastes like a gooey cereal treat accomplishes all three without ever turning on the oven.

↓↓↓ THIS NO-BAKE RAINBOW SUSHI IS REALLY A GOOEY CEREAL TREAT ↓↓↓

👉👉👉 GET THE FRUITY PEBBLES SUSHI RECIPE HERE 👈👈👈



