Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia football program is mourning the loss of one of its future players after Marcellus Young Casario, a defensive lineman committed to the Bulldogs’ 2027 recruiting class, died suddenly on Friday at just 18 years old.

His high school described the cause as a “sudden medical emergency,” and no other details have been released. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called it “one of the toughest calls” he has ever received.

Marcellus Young Casario

Young Casario, a native of Halifax, Nova Scotia, was a senior at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a boarding school in northeast Georgia. He began his football career at St. Andrew’s College in Ontario before transferring to Rabun Gap ahead of his junior season in 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound defender committed to Georgia on June 15, choosing the Bulldogs over offers from schools like Miami and Virginia Tech. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 49 defensive end and the No. 13 commit in Georgia’s 2027 class, according to ESPN.

In a statement on Friday, Rabun Gap-Nacoochee said that the student “had a medical incident this morning” and was taken to the hospital. The school postponed its state semifinal playoff game against Cannon School that night.

“He was everything a coach wants in a player,” Rabun Gap-Nacoochee head coach Derek White said in a statement. “[Marcellus] truly embodied our mission to ‘love one another’; he was known for his relentless dedication, and his journey as a student-athlete was marked by hard work and true brotherhood with his teammates.”

‘It’s just tragic’

Smart addressed Young Casario’s death after Georgia’s 48-21 win over Missouri on Saturday night. He compared it to the 2023 death of Bulldogs offensive lineman Devin Willock.

“One of the toughest calls I’ve ever gotten right there with you, you know, one other call, and it was heartbreaking,” Smart said, via the Athens Banner-Herald.

“I know his mom, I know his dad, I know his family. He’s been down here for like every game. It’s not really a hard drive. My mom lives a block away from that school. I love Coach [Derek] White and love Marcellus. It’s just tragic. To have a loss of life at that age, can you imagine if that’s your child? And he was such a great kid. He was always smiling, always positive, and had a great future in front of him. Praying for them,” Smart continued.

Smart added that the loss put things in perspective for him.

“You start getting nervous, you start worrying. I’m like, what good does worry do when you think about it relative to what they’re going through and what this team did tonight. It makes it irrelevant compared to what that family’s going through. I have a lot of respect for him and his family, and we’re praying for them,” Smart said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Young Casario’s family, friends, and teammates.

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