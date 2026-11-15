Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln Riley’s fifth season at USC was supposed to be the year the Trojans finally broke through. Instead, USC is once again on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. Despite the loss, Riley made it clear that he still believes in himself.

After Saturday’s loss to Indiana knocked USC out of the playoff race, the embattled head coach made it clear that he still believes in himself and the direction of the program.

Riley on the Hot Seat

USC fell 27-13 to No. 9 Indiana in Bloomington, dropping to 7-3 on the season and 4-3 in Big Ten play. That officially ended the Trojans’ playoff hopes, meaning Riley will go five straight seasons at USC without a playoff berth.

That’s a far cry from Riley’s time at Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to the playoff in 2017, 2018, and 2019. And the pressure has been building all season.

Paul Finebaum called for USC to fire Riley in September, saying “everybody knows who the fraud is.” Kalshi’s market on Riley’s future also gave him better-than-even odds of being fired, with about a 67% chance at one point that he would be out by Feb. 1, 2027.

To make matters worse, crosstown rival UCLA entered the weekend undefeated at 10-0 in Bob Chesney’s first season, putting the Bruins on track for a playoff berth in his first season with the team.

‘I believe in myself’

After the game, Riley reaffirmed his belief in himself and the program. He didn’t sound like a coach worried about his job.

“I believe in what we’re doing. I believe in myself,” Riley said, via On3. “I believe in our leadership. I believe in our administration. I believe in everything that’s happening here. Trust me, there’s nobody that wants it as bad as all of us involved.”

Riley also insisted that USC isn’t far from where it wants to be.

“We know how close we are as a group, and we know how close we are as a team. We got a good view of that tonight. We will keep battling. We will get there and all this will continue to make it more sweet when that time does happen,” Riley continued.

USC fans have been hearing that for five years now. And with UCLA rising across town, Riley may be running out of time to prove it.

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