Credit: The Pivot

Rex Ryan is facing serious legal trouble after an alleged hit-and-run in Nashville. Now, one of the people he allegedly hit is speaking out about the terrifying encounter.

The man claims the former New York Jets coach and ESPN analyst ran over his feet and his wife’s feet with a pickup truck, then drove away. He says the couple is lucky to be alive.

Rex Ryan Arrested

The incident took place just before midnight on Nov. 5 on Broadway in downtown Nashville. Police reviewed surveillance footage of the scene before filing six warrants against Ryan.

The charges include leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give information or render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control signal. Ryan turned himself in on Wednesday and was released on a $6,000 bond, and he is due in court on Dec. 18.

Ryan’s attorney, David Raybin, declined to comment on the allegations. It’s not the first time Ryan has made headlines for something involving feet, as he has long joked about his foot fetish after videos surfaced while he was coaching the Jets in 2010.

‘You just can’t do that’

Michael Holland, an attorney, said Ryan “almost killed” him and his wife when he struck them in the crosswalk, even though they had a walk signal. He spoke about the incident in an interview with the California Post, via the New York Post.

“If we had been six inches further out, I’d be in a hospital right now and so would my wife,” Holland said.

“He decided he wanted to turn and didn’t care, and just ran over both of my feet, my wife’s foot and got her leg too,” he continued.

Holland said the couple caught up to Ryan’s truck in traffic, and that Ryan got out and confronted them before driving off.

“He was told in no uncertain terms what he had done, and instead of staying at the scene or even saying, ‘Sorry,’ he just got back in his vehicle and took off,” Holland said.

Holland said he hoped Ryan would be arrested because he believed he “was really going to hurt somebody.”

“I mean, just another inch or two, and his mirror or bumper would have taken off [my wife’s] knee. His tire literally was like so close to her that it scraped her leg and ran over her feet and both of my feet. You just can’t do that,” Holland said.

Holland said he didn’t recognize Ryan at first, but figured it out from his license plate.

“His license plate is ‘HIT QBS’ and it’s a New York plate,” Holland said.

Holland added that he and his wife are still dealing with the aftermath of the incident.

“My wife has already lost one of her toenails; I’m probably going to lose a couple of mine,” Holland said. “Her leg is kind of scraped up … it hurt.”

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