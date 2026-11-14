USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bodybuilding legend and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and Donald Trump were once good friends. So when Trump first ran for president, he went to the former California governor for help.

Schwarzenegger revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that Trump asked him to endorse him and campaign with him in 2016. But Schwarzenegger said he refused to do it, and he made it clear to Trump exactly why.

‘Are you crazy?’

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Schwarzenegger was asked whether Trump has ever asked for his support. Schwarzenegger said it happened when Trump first ran for president in 2016.

“We talked to each other several times and because we had a good relationship, we were very good friends. And he asked me if I would go and endorse him and campaign with him. And I said to him, I said, ‘Donald, I’d like to be your friend,'” Schwarzenegger said.

“I said, ‘But it happens to be that there are certain things that you stand for or that you’re talking about the people out there that I don’t believe in, like for instance, the environment.’ I said, ‘You don’t believe there is climate change. You don’t believe that the threat of pollution.’ I said, ‘I know. I’ve worked on that issue for so many years. Pollution kills 7 million people and you want to ignore that?’ I say, ‘Are you crazy?’ I say, ‘So, I cannot do that. I cannot go with you because of that issue alone,'” he continued.

Schwarzenegger said Trump told him he understood, and that the two went their separate ways.

Schwarzenegger vs. Trump

The two have clashed plenty since then. Schwarzenegger has taken jabs at Trump on Kimmel’s show before, once joking that his fitness advice for Trump would be to “run around yourself three times.”

In 2024, Schwarzenegger went a step further and endorsed Kamala Harris, saying he wanted to “turn the page and put this junk behind us.”

Now, Republicans are reeling after the midterms, with Democrats taking full control of Congress, dealing Trump a pretty big blow in his second term.

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