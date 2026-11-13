USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the past several years, Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow has emerged as one of the top quarterbacks in the league. But longtime veteran star pass rusher Maxx Crosby wants everyone to know just how good he truly is.

During a recent interview, Crosby said that if you “know ball,” you truly understand just how good Burrow is, as he went as far as to compare him to Tom Brady.

Burrow’s Big Season

Burrow and the Bengals are rolling right now. Cincinnati beat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid last week to improve to 6-2, extending its winning streak to four games.

Burrow completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions in the win, while also running in a touchdown. Ja’Marr Chase had 10 catches for 155 yards and a score, and Tee Higgins caught two touchdowns.

Burrow’s 21 passing touchdowns lead the NFL. He also leads the league in completion percentage and is second in the league in passing yards, behind only Jordan Love. And he has been getting plenty of love lately. Earlier this week, ESPN’s Louis Riddick said on The Dan Patrick Show that Burrow is “that guy” and that there’s no other quarterback he would take over him.

‘The most comparable to Tom Brady’

Crosby discussed Burrow and Chase on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush with Maxx Crosby. He made it clear he has been a Burrow believer for a long time.

“He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. I’ve been saying that since, you know, since day one,” Crosby said.

Then Crosby took it a step further.

“So, yeah, if you know ball, you realize how good Joe Burrow is. He’s the most comparable, in my opinion. This is, and obviously there’s still levels and all that, but he’s the most comparable to Tom Brady in the way he plays in my eyes. I think he’s the closest person we’ve seen in that regard. Now, you got to go get seven of them, you know, to really be in that world. I’m sure of it, you know, but yeah, just the way he plays, the way he operates, and his pocket presence, I think, is the best thing about his game,” Crosby said.

Crosby did have one piece of advice for Burrow, who has dealt with several injuries during his career.

“Now, he takes some unnecessary blows. Even if you put a flag, even if he’s playing flag football, for some reason, Joe Burrow loves to take the worst spills of all time. If somebody can just get in there with [him] maybe and figure out how to land a little, like, more gracefully, I think would maybe do wonders for him,” Crosby continued.

That’s high praise coming from one of the best pass rushers in the league.

The post ‘The most comparable to Tom Brady’: Maxx Crosby says Joe Burrow is ‘the closest person we’ve seen’ to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.