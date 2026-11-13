Aug 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The next lead of The Bachelor is a familiar face for college football fans, as ABC has picked a former college star quarterback who is still actively in the NFL to hand out the roses.

Sam Hartman, the former Wake Forest and Notre Dame star, will be the next Bachelor. The 27-year-old is currently on the Washington Commanders’ practice squad, and his season will premiere this spring.

Hartman’s College Career

Hartman spent five seasons at Wake Forest, where he became the ACC’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns. He threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns with the Demon Deacons, and his best season came in 2021, when he threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns.

In 2022, he won the Brian Piccolo Award after returning from surgery for a blood clot condition. He then transferred to Notre Dame for his final college season in 2023, where he quickly became a fan favorite and signed a big NIL deal.

Hartman threw four touchdown passes in his Notre Dame debut, tying a school record. He finished the season with 2,689 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, though a loss to Ohio State left the Irish locker room “pretty dark.”

Hartman’s long college career also became a running joke, with fans pointing out that half the NFL’s starting quarterbacks were in college at the same time as him.

The Next Bachelor

Hartman, a Charlotte, North Carolina native, went undrafted in 2024 and signed with the Commanders the day after the draft. He has been on and off the 53-man roster since then, but he has not yet appeared in a regular season game.

ABC announced the news on Friday morning.

“Meet Sam Hartman, your new Bachelor. Don’t miss the season premiere of #TheBachelor March 21 on ABC. Stream on Hulu,” the show wrote on X.

Hartman isn’t the first NFL backup quarterback to take on the role. Jesse Palmer was with the New York Giants when he became the first pro athlete to star on The Bachelor in 2004, and he now hosts the show.

Now, Hartman will get his own shot at finding love on national television.

The post ABC names NFL quarterback the next Bachelor star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.