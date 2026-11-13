Oct 1, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Kirk Cousins is back in Minnesota, and Justin Jefferson couldn’t be happier about it. After the Vikings traded for Cousins this week, the star wide receiver had nothing but praise for his old quarterback after their first practice back together.

As the Vikings prepare for their first game with Cousins at the helm, Jefferson said Cousins immediately took charge on his first day back with the team. And while he isn’t setting any expectations just yet, he’s clearly excited about what Cousins brings to the offense.

Cousins Returns to Minnesota

The Vikings acquired Cousins from the Las Vegas Raiders just hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline, sending a 2027 third-round pick to Las Vegas. The deal cleared the way for No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza to take over as the Raiders’ starter.

Cousins had spent the season mentoring Mendoza, and he handled questions about the rookie with class. Still, the pressure had been building, with Rob Gronkowski among those calling for the Raiders to make it “the Mendoza Show.”

Now, Cousins replaces Kyler Murray as the starter for a 6-2 Vikings team that has lost two straight, including a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Jefferson’s numbers have also taken a hit this season. Through nine weeks, he had just 31 catches, a far cry from 2022, when he caught 128 passes for 1,809 yards with Cousins and won Offensive Player of the Year.

‘A joy to hear him just take over’

Jefferson said Cousins wasted no time establishing himself as a leader. He called it “a joy to hear him just take over and be a leader in the meeting room, on the field.”

“He’s being vocal,” Jefferson said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, “just making sure that everybody hears the plays that he’s talking about and the notes that he has for certain routes, certain plays. And he’s just making sure that everybody’s on the same page. So it’s definitely cool to hear that type of leadership and command. If you know Kirk, that’s pretty normal from him. So it’s definitely kind of cool him being back in that room and him taking that control.”

But Jefferson isn’t getting ahead of himself, saying he hasn’t let himself envision any specifics for their reunion.

“At this moment, it’s really no expectations,” Jefferson said. “It’s really just going out there and just executing our plays. It’s not really getting too juiced up about him being here or anybody being back there. It’s just all about understanding the plays that are being called, understanding the jobs that we have and executing our responsibilities. And just the plays that are there, and the plays that could be made, we just need to continue to just make those type of plays. And I’m pretty sure that the results would be a lot better.”

Jefferson also praised Cousins’ knowledge of the game.

“He just understands the game. He’s a guy that studies the game a lot. He understands how the defenses play, especially covering me. And he understands, the plays that we have called that are kind of my plays and he understands the timing and the windows to throw those type of plays, but he also doesn’t force those type of plays to me and he just lets the game come to me,” Jefferson continued.

The rest of the Vikings seemed just as excited about Cousins’ return, which the team celebrated by playing his 2023 anthem, Creed’s “Higher,” at the start of practice.

“It got me hyped,” right tackle Brian O’Neill said. “It felt like it raised the temperature outside a few degrees.”

The Vikings will find out soon whether the old magic is still there.

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