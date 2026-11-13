Blue Jays apologize after player's Islamophobic Abdul El-Sayed post

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed takes the stage to speak after winning his election during the Michigan Democratic Party Election Night Party held in The Department at Hudson s in downtown Detroit on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The Toronto Blue Jays are finally offering a real apology over Anthony Santander’s Islamophobic social media posts. However, Santander himself has not apologized.

The team released a new statement on Thursday after meeting with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities. It’s a much stronger response than the team’s first statement, which drew plenty of criticism from fans who felt it didn’t go nearly far enough.

Santander’s Posts

The controversy began the day after the midterm elections, when Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim American elected to the U.S. Senate. Santander shared two videos to his Instagram story, including one with El-Sayed’s image claiming “America voted for Sharia last night.”

The other video featured a Christian preacher claiming there is “no such thing as kind Muslims.” Santander deleted both videos two days later, but not before screenshots spread across social media.

The Blue Jays’ initial response didn’t satisfy many fans. The team said that “individual comments do not represent our organization’s values and beliefs,” but announced no discipline.

Steven Zhou of the National Council of Canadian Muslims later said that “everybody wants to see an apology from him.” The team’s response also drew comparisons to 2023, when the Blue Jays designated Anthony Bass for assignment after he shared a post supporting anti-LGBTQ boycotts.

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins addressed the situation at MLB’s general manager meetings on Tuesday. He said he told Santander that he should apologize.

“There really aren’t words to express my level of disappointment with him making those comments,” Atkins said, via TSN.

“Anything exacerbating some level of anti-Islamic hate is just extremely concerning, extremely disappointing,” he added. “I also talked to Anthony about his lack of awareness.”

‘Deeply sorry’

On Thursday, Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro released a statement after the team met with Muslim community leaders.

“We met with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim communities today, who shared the harm caused by Anthony Santander’s Islamophobic social media posts. The opportunity to listen and learn was important and reaffirms our beliefs and values as an organization,” the statement read.

“We condemn Islamophobia and all forms of hate,” the statement continued. “The Blue Jays are deeply sorry to the Muslim community and our fans for the pain and harm these Islamophobic posts have caused.”

According to OutKick, Zhou said the team committed to putting Santander through educational training. However, the statement did not mention any discipline.

Santander still has three years left on the five-year, $92.5 million contract he signed ahead of the 2025 season. He has yet to comment publicly on the posts.

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