Danny Kanell issues a warning about SEC

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; The SEC logo seen on a down chain during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The College Football Playoff selection committee caused quite a stir this week when it ranked two-loss Alabama No. 5 in its first rankings of the season. The decision left plenty of fans and analysts convinced that the SEC is getting the benefit of the doubt from the committee once again.

Now, Danny Kanell is predicting things are going to get even worse. The former Florida State quarterback warned that there will be a push for an 8-4 SEC team to make the playoff this season.

Alabama’s Controversial Ranking

Alabama has losses to Georgia and Tennessee this season, including a 26-10 defeat in Knoxville on Oct. 17. Even so, the committee ranked the Crimson Tide at No. 5, making them one of the highest-ranked two-loss teams in College Football Playoff history.

To make matters worse for critics, Tennessee came in all the way down at No. 13, outside of the playoff field. Texas, which beat Tennessee in that same stadium back in September, was ranked two spots behind Alabama at No. 7.

The debate also comes as the playoff is set to grow even bigger. Last month, the CFP was reportedly nearing a deal to expand to 24 teams beginning in 2027, which Kanell supported.

“I think this could be a great day for college football. I’m actually excited,” Kanell said at the time, on CBS Sports.

‘Brace Yourselves’

Needless to say, the decision to rank Alabama all the way at No. 5 received a lot of pushback. While a lot of the criticism was directed at Alabama specifically, Kanell took aim at the SEC as a whole, predicting an even bigger push for the conference this postseason.

“I hope everyone is prepared for the push for an 8-4 SEC team in the college football playoff. THIS year. Brace yourselves. It’s coming. They have no shame,” Kanell wrote on X.

Not everyone agreed with Kanell’s logic, though. Several pointed out that his support for a 24-team playoff would open the door for teams with even more losses.

“As opposed to your 24-team CFP where they’ll push for a 7-5 SEC team – great work!” wrote Josh Pate, college football analyst for ESPN, On3, and Yahoo Sports.

“you meant 5-7…7 good SEC losses – huge resume builders,” Kanell replied.

“But with the 24 team CFP that’s gonna be pretty much automatic. Choose your fighter brother,” wrote Jake Crain, host of On3’s Crain & Cone.

Former Georgia star David Pollack, host of See Ball Get Ball, decided to have some fun with it.

“It Just Means More! Going to be sweet @CFBPlayoff #bestconference #toptobottom,” Pollack wrote.

The controversy isn’t going to stop anytime soon. But maybe next year, the 24-team playoff could help the debate a little bit with more teams included in the field.

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