Ed Orgeron admits he was 'about to die'

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron returned to the program this year as a special assistant on Lane Kiffin’s staff, but a health scare kept him away from the team for much of the early season. For weeks, very little was known about what Orgeron was dealing with, as Kiffin repeatedly declined to get into specifics.

Now, Orgeron is opening up about just how serious it was. In a new video released Thursday, the 65-year-old said he was “about to die” and thanked the hospital staff who “saved my life,” calling them “the best family of doctors I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Orgeron’s Health Scare

Kiffin brought Orgeron back to LSU in May as a special assistant to recruiting and defense, reuniting the two longtime colleagues from their days together at USC and Tennessee. But Orgeron left practice in mid-August after he wasn’t feeling well, and he went on to miss the rest of fall camp and LSU’s first few games.

In September, Kiffin offered a brief update on Orgeron’s health while making it clear that the situation had been serious.

“It was a little bit scary. I’m not gonna get into details with that. He’s doing better. He’s still not all the way back,” Kiffin said, via Jerit Roser.

“He just means a lot to me. We’ve just been through a lot. And his passion. And probably shouldn’t have joked one day: He said, ‘Coach, you know I’m not going to the hospital. If I’m dying, I’m dying on that field out there.’ So that’s who he is. That’s how he is with everything. And sometimes that’s not always the best thing to follow,” Kiffin added.

A day later, New Orleans radio and TV host Kaare Johnson shared what he had heard about Orgeron’s condition, though LSU never confirmed it.

“From what I understand Ed Orgeron spent 18 days in the hospital suffering from sepsis. Essentially a blood infection. Also, I believe he is back home now. Recovering,” Johnson wrote on X.

Orgeron eventually made his return to Tiger Stadium for LSU’s Oct. 17 game against Mississippi State, which Kiffin called “awesome.”

“He came to me after and said how appreciative he was that I brought him back and how special that was for him. He never knew whether he would walk out there again, you know, and hadn’t been back here in the years in between,” Kiffin said, via On3.

‘They Saved My Life’

On Thursday, Our Lady of the Lake Health in Baton Rouge shared a video of Orgeron thanking its staff, and Coach O didn’t hold back on how close he came to dying.

“I was about to die and they saved my life. First of all I’m very happy to be here. All the people that helped me live that night, I was about to die that night and they saved my life and I’m very, very grateful for that. Not only that night, but all through my recovery these guys have been great,” Orgeron said.

“You know, we talk about family? One team, one heartbeat? Our Lady of the Lake got the best family of doctors I’ve ever seen in my life,” he continued.

“I mean, these guys are unbelievable. They go far beyond. But you know what? I’m happy to be here. I’m happy to represent the Tigers. I’m excited about our game on Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, the LSU Fighting Tigers versus the Alabama Crimson Tide!” Orgeron added.

Needless to say, it’s great to see Coach O healthy and back to his usual self. Up next for Orgeron and the Tigers is a massive SEC showdown on Saturday, when No. 14 LSU hosts No. 5 Alabama.

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